Customers Can Now OptUp to Green the Gas Supply

New voluntary program allows customers to support the transition to a clean energy future.

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas announced today, the details of a new voluntary renewable natural gas (RNG) program for its customers that will reduce overall emissions from Ontario's gas supply. Enbridge Gas' new OptUp Program will offer residential and small business customers1 who buy their gas from the utility the option to contribute $2 a month as a cost-effective option to help offset the increased costs to acquire carbon-neutral renewable natural gas (RNG). RNG is generated by capturing and cleaning methane emissions from landfills and other waste sources which would otherwise be released into the air and is then blended it into the natural gas supply, lowering emissions.

This renewable energy program is part of the Ontario government's Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help Canada meet its 2030 target. RNG makes productive and economic use of landfill and other organic waste, uses existing pipeline infrastructure and creates local jobs and new revenue opportunities for municipal governments.

"Enbridge's voluntary renewable gas option for their customers is a great example of how the private sector has the capital, capability and know-how to transform clean technology markets, while fuelling economic growth and job creation for our province," said Jeff Yurek, Ontario's Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks. "Our government will continue to work closely with energy industry leaders like Enbridge Gas to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions efficiently and affordably as we work towards Ontario's 2030 emissions reduction target."

"Natural gas is Ontario's most common heating source and is more affordable than other sources such as electricity, oil or propane, which is why our government remains committed to expanding access through our Natural Gas Expansion Program," said Associate Energy Minister Bill Walker. "I welcome Enbridge Gas' efforts to advance innovative solutions like renewable natural gas that offer consumers choice and can contribute to keeping our energy supply clean."

Today, 75 percent of Ontario households heat their homes with affordable natural gas. During the first five years of the program, Enbridge Gas anticipates that up to 28,000 of its customers will participate, reducing CO2 emissions by 8,000 tonnes or the equivalent to taking 1,600 cars off the road for one year.

"Our new voluntary RNG OptUp program gives Enbridge Gas customers an easy and affordable way to help green the natural gas supply," said Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President & President, Gas Distribution & Storage. "This program is just one way Enbridge Gas is investing in innovative energy solutions across multiple markets that improve energy efficiency and lower emissions as we transition to a low-carbon energy future."

OptUp will have no minimum term for participation, allowing customers to cancel their enrollment on 30 days' notice. The program charge will appear as a separate line item on the bill and there are no direct costs for non-participating customers.

The volume of RNG purchased will depend on the number of program participants, the availability of RNG, as well as the cost difference between RNG and traditional natural gas at any given time. The OptUp program will not offer participating customers a specified volume of RNG, alternatively it will support the development of RNG sources to supply carbon-neutral fuel into the current Enbridge Gas pipelines and infrastructure. The total RNG purchased and the emissions impact will be posted annually on the Enbridge Gas website

Visit enbridgegas.com/optup to learn more and signup today.

________________________________ 1 The OptUp program will be open to all general service customer across all rate zones, including the following rate classes: Rate 1, Rate 6, Rate 01, Rate 10, Rate M1 and Rate M2.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas, Leanne McNaughton, Senior Communications Advisor, Public Affairs, Phone: 519-619-0370, [email protected]