Customers Across Central and Eastern Canada Forecast to Experience Propane Shortages

Current Rail Shutdown Will Lead to Propane Shortages

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Superior Propane is forecasting critical supply shortages of propane transported by rail in key Canadian markets, including areas throughout Central and Eastern Canada that will affect its customers and the entirety of the industry.

"Due to the current inability to move railcars of propane to supply our branches in Central and Eastern Canada, we predict that in the coming days we will begin to experience supply shortages to many areas of the country that rely on propane to heat and power their homes and businesses, including many essential services such as hospitals and retirement homes," said Greg McCamus, President of Superior Propane.

Forecast shortages will result in a major disruption of propane supply to many consumers and businesses throughout the region over the coming days, including to homes, hospitals, businesses, schools, farms, and emergency vehicle fleets. Superior is currently working to prioritize essential service and consumer needs and will have no choice but to begin to curtail deliveries if the current situation is not alleviated quickly.

"Superior is working day-and-night to increase propane transportation by road in order to continue meeting the needs of our customers. With the suspension of all rail service east of Toronto, we will soon not be able to keep up with capacity," continued McCamus. "There are simply not enough propane hauling vehicles or loading and supply points to compensate for the loss of rail capacity at this time of year. Similar to the recent CN Rail labour dispute, the lack of rail capacity will also put extreme pressure on supply points in all of Ontario, Québec and Atlantic Canada due to congestion of available transportation."

Superior Propane is hopeful the current situation is quickly resolved. We are calling on all levels of government to ensure the resumption of rail operations and avoid forecast supply shortages. We will be in regular contact with customers in the coming days with further information and developments regarding the impact of the supply shortage.

About Superior Propane

Superior Propane is Canada's largest provider of propane and related equipment and services with more than 200 service and distribution points to efficiently serve residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial customers in over 10,000 communities. In business since 1951, Superior Propane employs more than 1,500 Canadians and delivers over 1.5 billion litres of propane annually. Superior is headquartered in Mississauga, ON and is part of the Energy Distribution division of Superior Plus LP.

