Customer Loyalty Programs: What is your brand loyalty worth?

And, every time you use your loyalty card at checkout, the retailer collects additional information about your shopping habits – what you purchase, when you shop, how often you shop, how much you spend and how you pay. This information can be used by the retailer to target their ads to you so that you'll come back and spend more.

Before signing up for a loyalty program, the Competition Bureau offers the following tips:

Carefully review the terms and conditions. Understand how the loyalty program works, how you can earn points and redeem them, how the dollar value of the points is calculated (e.g. 1000 points = $10 ), and whether you need to pay any additional costs, such as taxes when you redeem points. Also, if you haven't earned or redeemed points for a while, be aware that your account could expire due to inactivity, and you could lose all your points.

If you believe a loyalty program has misled you, contact the Competition Bureau and file a complaint by phone at 1-800-348-5358 or online.

If you suspect a company is misusing your personal information, you should contact the retailer directly, or the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada to file a complaint.

