Cuso International welcomes new Directors to its Board

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Cuso International is delighted to announce the appointment of three new Directors: Denise Amyot, Robert McGuire, and the Honourable Christian Paradis.

The Board of Directors plays a key leadership role for Cuso International as the organization carries out its vision of an equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world where all people are treated with dignity and can participate fully in society.

Cuso International expresses its gratitude to departing board members Wayne Robertson and Justin Winchiu (treasurer).

"I look forward to working with Denise, Robert, and Christian. Their unique experiences and expertise will help Cuso International champion the change we want to see in the world," said Nicolas Moyer, Chief Executive Officer. "I also share Cuso International's deep appreciation to our outgoing members, Wayne and Justin, for their energy, dedication and valuable support over the years."

In the Strategic Plan it launched this year, Cuso has committed to ensuring that all aspects of our work better share power and increase representative voices and leadership as part of a long-term journey of growth as an inclusive, feminist and anti-racist organization. Building on this commitment, this year the Board has committed to developing mechanisms to increase the representation of the diverse communities we work with at home and abroad. This includes actively seeking out candidates who come from underrepresented groups and have lived experience that speaks to Cuso International's mission. Over the coming year, the Board will also prioritize learning about and engaging in discussions on equity, diversity, inclusion, as well as feminist principles.

The other Cuso International Board Directors are: Lucie Edwards, Darrell Gregersen, Jeff Cates, Grant Curtis, Zahra Esmail, Sharon Ffolkes Abrahams, Alejandro Jose Terrones, Rosemary McCarney, Gabriela Polanco-Sorto, Lori Spadorcia, and Rob Turpin.

Bios of New Board Members

Denise Amyot

Denise worked for more than 10 years as CEO of Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), the country's largest, national post-secondary association and a world leader in education for employment in more than 25 countries.

She was CEO of a Government of Canada Crown corporation and worked for nearly 30 years at the federal level, including three terms as federal Assistant Deputy Minister. She has worked in the fields of policy and program management, human resources and talent management, and public affairs in the social, scientific, economic, and cultural fields.

Denise has worked with equity groups at several points in her career: in the Northwest Territories, Aboriginal Affairs, Heritage Canada (multiculturalism, race relations), and ESDC (people with disabilities and vulnerable groups). She has extensive experience in leadership development and is certified in professional coaching. Denise has provided leadership and coaching training in Canada, Tunisia, and Senegal.

Denise sits on several boards, including the Qatar Foundation, the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics, and the Forum for International Business Education.

Robert McGuire

Robert recently retired as Managing Director and Global Market Manager for Citi Private Bank Canada.

Prior to joining Citi, Robert was a Senior Banker with Société Générale in Paris, France and previously led Société Générale's Corporate and Investment Banking Group in Canada.

Robert is fluently bilingual (French and English) and holds dual citizenships (France and Canada). He has served on the Board of Michael Garron Hospital (formerly Toronto East General Hospital), one of Canada's leading community teaching hospitals. He is past Chair of the Board of Rise Asset Development, a not-for-profit entity that provides micro financing to individuals with mental health and/or addiction issues.

Robert previously served on the Executive Committee of the Board and was Chair of the Audit & Finance Committee of the Toronto French School (one of Canada's largest private schools). He is past Co-Chair of Citibank Canada's United Way Campaign (2010).

Hon. Christian Paradis

Christian is the president and founder of Paradis Solutions et Associés, which focuses on business and corporate development.

As a member of the Conservative Party of Canada, Christian served as the Member of Parliament for Mégantic-L'Érable from 2006 to 2015. For his last two years in Parliament, he was Minister of International Development, where he demonstrated leadership in the development and advancement of blended funding for international development. He was instrumental in reforming the federal government's policy towards civil society.

Christian also co-founded Global Development Solutions (GDS) Canada inc., an organization facilitating social investments in frontier and emerging markets.

Christian has been a member of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada since 2007. He is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012).

About Cuso International

Cuso International is an international cooperation and development organization that works to create economic and social opportunities for marginalized groups. Together with our partners, we are focused on efforts to advance gender equality and social inclusion, improve economic resilience, and deliver progress on climate action. We believe that by sharing skills, we can build better futures. Founded in 1961, Cuso International works in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Canada.

