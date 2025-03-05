Curtin Co. and Carolina Traffic Devices Joins Ramudden Global, Expanding U.S. Road Safety Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ramudden Global has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Curtin Co. and Carolina Traffic Devices. This acquisition enhances Ramudden Global's leadership in road and urban safety infrastructure, broadening its reach in key markets across the Southeast U.S.

"Curtin Co. and Carolina Traffic Devices are a natural fit for Ramudden Global's long-term vision, seamlessly aligning with our mission to enhance road safety solutions across North America," said Paul Radchuck, Regional President of Ramudden Global North America.

From left to right: Morten Finslo, Group CEO of Ramudden Global; Bill Powell; Hans-Olov Blom; Will Curtin, Founder and CEO of Curtin Co and Carolina Traffic Devices; and Paul Radchuck, Regional President of Ramudden Global North America. (CNW Group/RSG International)

Based in Charlotte, NC, Curtin Co. and Carolina Traffic Devices provide traffic control solutions for contractors and government agencies across the Southeast U.S. Their offerings include temporary barrier and impact attenuators, glare screens, barrier gates, and concrete rehab, along with portable traffic signals, message boards, and various safety products.

"This partnership provides us with the resources and expertise to drive growth while staying true to our commitment to excellence and service," said Will Curtin, founder and CEO of Curtin Co. and Carolina Traffic Devices. "We are excited to join a Group that shares our values and deep commitment to its people, customers, innovation and local entrepreneurship."

"The addition of Curtin Co. and Carolina Traffic Devices to our group marks a major milestone for Ramudden Global," said Morten Finslo, Group CEO of Ramudden Global. "We strengthen our presence and leadership in the U.S. Highway solutions segment, allowing us to accelerate growth and enhance safety."

About Curtin Co.

Curtin Co. is located in Charlotte, NC and is a full-service subcontractor participating in projects in the Heavy Highway industry in the Southeast. We specialize in installing Temporary Concrete Barrier, Temporary Impact Attenuators, Temporary Glare Screen, Quick Move Barrier, Permanent Impact Attenuators, Permanent Barrier Gates, single-faced Barrier, Shoulder Drain Installation and Concrete Rehab. Our customer base includes Bridge Contractors, Grading Contractors, Asphalt Paving Contractors, Departments of Transportation, Airports, Ports Authority & Municipalities who are in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Our goal at Curtin is to provide turn-key solutions while maintaining quality and safety in the process.

About Ramudden Global:

With over 5,500 employees across 13 countries, Ramudden Global is the leading full-service provider of infrastructure safety solutions. Driven by our mission - "To get people home safely every day" - we harness innovative products, digital solutions, and professional services to ensure the highest quality in every project we undertake

