RSG International Becomes First in Canadian Construction Industry to Deploy Inclusive PPE Through Partnership with Mark's Commercial

WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - RSG International is proud to announce a new partnership with Mark's Commercial aimed at providing inclusive personal protective equipment (PPE) to all field employees across its businesses, including Powell Contracting, where new shirts available in women's sizes have already been tested with outstanding results.

"We're committed to providing PPE that goes beyond simply fitting men and women—we aim to offer safety gear that is inclusive for everyone, regardless of gender, religious beliefs, or background. The safety equipment that protects our workers should be accessible to all," says Lisa Laronde, President of RSG International. "By focusing on inclusivity, we ensure that every team member feels valued and protected. Safety shouldn't be one-size-fits-all; it should reflect the diversity of the workforce, allowing everyone to perform their best while staying safe on the job."

As part of this initiative, RSG International has been trialling women's shirts in the Health and Safety department at Powell Contracting, which has achieved accreditation under ISO 45001:2018, the global standard for occupational health and safety.

"For women in construction, finding PPE that fits well is a constant challenge. Most clothing is designed with men in mind and often doesn't fit properly. When your equipment fits right, you can focus on the job without worrying about whether you're properly protected," says Jenn Eden, Health and Safety Manager at Powell Contracting.

RSG International has been collaborating with Mark's Commercial for over a year, purchasing their VizLite® vests, which feature illumination technology to enhance visibility in low-light conditions. These vests provide a crucial layer of safety for road workers, who often face life-threatening hazards due to poor visibility. The enhanced visibility helps mitigate risks posed by fast-moving vehicles and poor lighting, offering peace of mind to workers and their families.

"We take great pride in partnering with forward-thinking companies like RSG International and industry leaders such as Lisa Laronde, who prioritize employee safety and well-being," said Adam Gaiser, Vice President of Mark's Commercial. "Over the past year, we've been thrilled to work with Lisa and her team to develop innovative, inclusive PPE products that fit every member of RSG's diverse workforce. By collaborating, Mark's Commercial and RSG International are not only introducing new technologies like VizLite® High Visibility PPE, but we are also making our product line truly inclusive—designing garments that accommodate all employees, including those specifically tailored for women."

RSG International is excited to test VizLite® tape to further bolster its safety measures and assess its effectiveness in enhancing work zones and road safety.

RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, providing innovative solutions to address critical safety challenges. Its companies specialize in all aspects of road safety infrastructure, from construction and installation to product distribution and new product development. For more information, visit www.rsgint.com.

