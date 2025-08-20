OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, negotiators for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) returned to the bargaining table with Canada Post to present global offers for both postal bargaining units. With the help of Federal mediators, further talks are scheduled for Friday, August 22, and Monday, August 25.

CUPW's latest offers come after postal workers decisively rejected Canada Post's "best and final offers" in a government-forced vote in July.

"The Union remains committed to reaching negotiated settlements at the bargaining table," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "CUPW's global offers provide Canada Post practical and workable solutions to expand its services and grow its revenues, while also ensuring postal workers' contributions to an important part of Canada's national infrastructure are valued."

Key elements of our latest offer include:

Wage increases to make up for the cost-of-living crisis;

Targeted increases in the number of corporate vehicles for Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers. No worker should have to risk their safety or pay out of pocket just to do their job;

Staffing changes in postal facilities to lessen Canada Post's overreliance on temporary workers who don't have stable schedules or benefits;

Scheduling changes to ensure letter carriers can have a work life balance without overburdening; and

We are putting forward proposals for CPC to expand services and grow the business, making the corporation stronger and more sustainable for the future.

"As CUPE flight attendants have made so visibly clear, the best deals are reached at the table," adds Simpson. "CUPW is focused on ensuring good, stable jobs for all postal workers and strengthening the public post office."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

For more information, please contact CUPW Communications at [email protected]