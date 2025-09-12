CUPW calls on Canada Post to return to bargaining table and negotiate fair contracts.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As negotiations between the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post near the two-year mark, and with the Corporation showing no urgency to resolve the dispute, postal workers are escalating their strike actions.

On Monday, September 15 at 12:01 am local time, postal workers will stop delivering flyers/Neighbourhood Mail. This action will replace the overtime ban which has been in effect since May 23, 2025.

"Canada Post has had our global offers since August 20, and instead of responding, they issued an ultimatum: change our offers or they would walk away, with no commitment to return," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "We've been left with no choice but to change our strike activity with the hope that Canada Post finally takes us seriously and returns to the bargaining table."

"Postal workers overwhelmingly rejected Canada Post's proposals in a government-forced vote, yet Canada Post insists on the same rollbacks, calling them non-negotiable," adds Simpson. "That's not bargaining."

Even the Minister of Jobs and Families, Patty Hajdu, has acknowledged that the results of the vote sent a loud message to Canada Post and the Government. "We know our members, and we knew these offers weren't good enough," says Simpson. "But Canada Post and the Minister refused to listen."

Over the past two years, the employer has relied on government interventions—from pausing our legal strike under section 107, to the biased Industrial Inquiry Commission, to the forced vote—all to avoid serious negotiations. When Canada Post knows the government will shield them, what incentive is there to bargain in good faith?

"Progress can only be made at the bargaining table," says Simpson. "CUPW members want contracts that value our work, and we are ready to negotiate today. Canada Post must come back to the table and take this process seriously."

