CUPW Issues Strike Notice, Canada Post Retaliates with Lockout Notice

If collective agreements cannot be reached over the next few days, service may be disrupted as of Friday.

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) today received notices from Canada Post Corporation that postal workers will be locked out of work as of 8:00 am (EST) on November 15, 2024, if agreements cannot be reached for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers (RSMC) bargaining units.

These notices come 8 hours after CUPW issued its own 72-hour strike notice.

"Our goal has always been to reach negotiated collective agreements that support the long-term success of our public post office, while addressing the real issues our members face daily," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "Canada Post has the ability to make that happen without any job action, but it needs to come to the bargaining table and resolve both new and longstanding issues."

CUPW and Canada Post have been bargaining for almost a year. The Union is asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and the right for workers – today and in the future – to retire with dignity, and new services at the public post office.

"Postal workers are the face of the Corporation and some of the most trusted worker in the country. We are proud to serve our communities, and we want to continue to do the job we love," adds Simpson.

This round of bargaining has been challenging and intricate. Negotiators have faced new challenges stemming from changes in postal work that has heavily impacted postal workers.

"We're not just bargaining for ourselves; we're bargaining for the public and for all workers. Too many people have fallen behind over the last few years while executives' salaries keep rising," adds Simpson. "When unionized workers make gains, it lifts up all communities, bringing widespread benefits. We are committed to negotiating the best collective agreements possible for our members while also protecting the valued and cherished public postal service."

