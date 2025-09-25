Postal system will shut down during national strike; mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has launched a national strike following today's government announcement on Canada Post's transformation. The Corporation is disappointed that the union chose to escalate their strike activity, which will further deteriorate Canada Post's financial situation.

Canada Post's operations will shut down during a national strike, affecting millions of Canadians and businesses across the country.

Customers should expect delays

Mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. Service guarantees are suspended for items already in the postal network. No new items will be accepted until the national disruption is over.

All mail and parcels in the postal network will be secured and delivered as quickly as possible once operations resume. However, a national strike of any length will impact service to Canadians and businesses well after the strike activity ends. Processing and delivery may take some time to fully return to normal.

Delivery of socio-economic cheques and live animals will continue during a disruption

Canada Post and CUPW have agreed to continue the delivery of socio-economic cheques during any labour disruption, for eligible and participating government organizations. The agreement ensures government financial assistance delivered by mail will reach seniors and other Canadians who rely on it.

It also remains the season for shipping live animals. A process is in place to ensure existing live animal shipments continue during a labour disruption; however, no new shipments will be accepted.

Stay up to date

Visit canadapost.ca/negotiations for the latest information on negotiations.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]