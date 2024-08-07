CUPW Files Notice of Dispute with the Minister of Labour to Assist in its Negotiations

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Friday August 2nd filed two notices of dispute with the Minister of Labour for its largest bargaining units – Urban Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers.

The Union and Canada Post have been bargaining for new contracts since November 2023 and the Union is now asking the Government to help the parties overcome their bargaining impasse.

"Canada Post has publicly said that it needs to grow to become more competitive, but it has also been adamant that it would not be on the backs of postal workers," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "But the offers we've received so far have directly attacked workers – our pensions and benefits – and no union in the world would ever accept these rollbacks."

"If Canada Post is serious about negotiating collective agreements that will benefit both parties, it must drop its rollbacks and come to the table with real solutions that will help grow the business, improve working conditions and secure good jobs and benefits for workers today and for future generations of workers," adds Simpson.

"CUPW has proposed many ideas to help the Corporation grow and recover from the financial situation it finds itself in the last few years including new revenue-generating services like postal banking," continues Simpson.

Under the Canada Labour Code, the Minister has 15 days to appoint a conciliator. Once the conciliator is appointed, the conciliation process will last at least 60 days.

"We are committed to negotiating good collective agreements that benefit workers, Canada Post, and Canadians across the country who rely on this vital public service," adds Simpson. "The best agreements and negotiated ones, and with the help of the conciliator, we are hopeful that we will come to agreements."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

For more information, please contact: Siân Griffiths, CUPW Communications: [email protected] and 613 882 2742