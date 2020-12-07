CUPW Demands Better for Cleaners who Keep the Mail Moving in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Cleaners in Canada Post facilities are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, and like too many workers in our society, they're disrespected and underpaid while playing a vital role in keeping our economy going and our lives bearable during this unprecedented time.

CUPW is currently trying to negotiate a first collective agreement for the cleaners in the St. John's plant, who joined CUPW in 2019, and applied to the Labour Board for conciliation last week. Canada Post contracts out the cleaning in the facilities, and Bee-Clean, a sub-contractor, is the worker's direct employer.

"These small number of workers are crucial to keeping the postal facilities open in St. John's – almost all of Newfoundland and Labrador's mail, within the province and with the rest of the world, is depending on them," says Craig Dyer, chief shop steward of the St. John's local. "They deserve our respect and gratitude for keeping postal workers and users safe and healthy."

The work of cleaners is critical to Canada Post's operations, yet "they're struggling to staff the positions, in part because Bee-Clean's pay rates are so dreadful," adds Dyer.

In March, the St. John's plant was one of the first Canada Post facilities to be briefly shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Fortunately the virus was not spreading within the workplace at that time, but it was the cleaners who made it possible to re-open the plant and restore service to the province.

"What's happening to Bee-Clean workers in St. John's is unacceptable," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "The work of cleaners is no less important than letter carriers or plant workers, and they deserve liveable wages."

CUPW represents cleaners in several facilities in Newfoundland, New Brunswick and Ontario.

Canada Post has paid the cleaners a $2-per-hour wage premium at times during the pandemic, but CUPW is demanding that their work be better valued in the long run, not just during the pandemic, among other demands including paid sick days, which are also currently in the spotlight.

"Many workers in the province have been getting this 'hero pay' but it's been off and on," says Mary Shortall, President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour. "Our view is, if your work made you a hero yesterday, you're still a hero today – this premium should be rolled into a decent and predictable wage rate, not an exception. Cleaners are doing life-saving work, and we'll have them to thank, along with other workers, when we see the end of this pandemic."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

For further information: please contact Emilie Tobin, CUPW Communications, at 613-882-2742 or at [email protected]

