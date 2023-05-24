CUPW announces settlement agreement related to Libel Action against B'nai Brith Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to settle (the "Settlement Agreement") the action of CUPW v B'nai Brith Canada et al., that is currently pending in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Action").

The Action concerns two articles which were published by B'nai Brith Canada and the other defendants in the summer of 2018, which CUPW states contained several false and defamatory statements.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, CUPW will receive an undisclosed amount in lieu of damages and the offending publications will be removed from the B'nai Brith website. B'nai Brith Canada has apologized for the harm these publications may have caused CUPW and its members. The Action will be dismissed on consent of all parties.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

For further information: CUPW Communications, [email protected], (613)882-2742