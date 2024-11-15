Postal system will shut down during national strike; mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has announced it intends to begin a national strike on Friday, November 15 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Canada Post's operations will shut down during a national strike, affecting millions of Canadians and businesses across the country.

Customers should expect delays

Customers will experience delays due to the strike activity. Mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. Service guarantees will be impacted for items already in the postal network. No new items will be accepted until the national disruption is over.

All mail and parcels in the postal network will be secured and delivered as quickly as possible on a first-in, first-out basis once operations resume. However, a national strike of any length will impact service to Canadians well after the strike activity ends. Shutting down facilities across the country will affect Canada Post's entire national network. Processing and delivery may take some time to fully return to normal.

Stay up to date

Visit canadapost.ca/negotiations for the latest information on negotiations and updates on strike activity.

SOURCE Canada Post

