CUPE appalled by photos and video of Trudeau in brownface and blackface

OTTAWA, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE is appalled, and deeply disappointed, by the images of Justin Trudeau wearing brownface and blackface. These are racist actions which make a mockery of other cultures and ridicule the historical and modern-day struggles experienced by racialized people in Canada and around the world.

It sends a message to every person in this country that the colour of someone's skin is something to be mocked – and it sends the message to every young person that it is okay to do so.

These actions are particularly difficult to accept from a political leader who frequently promotes equality, diversity and social justice. There is simply no excuse. He should have known better.

While we acknowledge his apology, words are not enough. Mr. Trudeau must acknowledge the hurt these actions and images have caused and demonstrate that he has truly learned from his mistakes.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Hugh Pouliot, CUPE, Media Relations, hpouliot@cupe.ca, 613-818-0067

