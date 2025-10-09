CUPANI Updates Delivery of Proxy Materials of 2025 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Cupani Metals Corp. ("Cupani" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) is to hold its annual general meeting of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company on October 31, 2025 at 13:00 (Eastern Time) at the office of McMillan LLP located at 1000 Sherbrooke Street W., Suite 2700, Montreal, QC (the "Meeting") Cupani is offering Shareholders the online option to listen and participate (but not vote) at the Meeting in real time at Meeting Link.

The Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2025 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. The Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 13:00 on October 29, 2025 by using one of following methods:

Via the internet at www.voteproxyonline.com , contact TSX Trust Company (call 1-866-600-5869, email [email protected] or complete Request form ) to obtain your control number; or Signing and returning a form of proxy appointing the named persons or some other person you choose to represent you as proxyholder and vote your shares at the Meeting; or Attending the Meeting in person and voting at the Meeting.

The Information Circular of the Company dated September 22, 2025 (the "Circular") provides important information on the matters to be approved by the Shareholders at the Meeting and voting procedures. The Circular is being delivered to the Shareholders in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca.

Due to the ongoing Canada Post postal strike, it is possible that the Shareholders may experience a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials in respect of the Meeting. All Shareholders are encouraged to access the Circular and related materials electronically and to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Circular. Registered shareholders should complete all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary.

This news release is being issued in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' Blanket Order 51-932 issued on October 9, 2025, which among other things, provides temporary relief from the requirement to deliver proxy-related materials for annual meetings.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit www.cupanimetals.com.

Brian Bosse, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cupani Metals Corp., [email protected], +14168445712