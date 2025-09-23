IDENTIFICATION OF A NEW HIGH-POTENTIAL CORRIDOR AT BLUE LAKE

The northwestern section of this corridor hosts approximately half a dozen mineralized zones originally discovered in the 1960s. These zones contain a combined historical resource of 4.37 million tonnes grading 2.28% Cu Eq (not NI 43-101 compliant). Each zone is now interpreted to lie within magmatic conduits that continues and plunges at a low angle to the southeast.

Following and targeting these fertile conduits is an important exploration strategy in magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE environments. This newly defined high-potential corridor will now be the primary focus of CUPANI's exploration efforts. Upcoming works include an electromagnetic ground geophysical survey, followed by a drill program planned for Winter 2025.

J. Gauthier, VP Exploration, observed: "The recognition of a series of fertile ultramafic conduits, potentially extending up to 12 km south-east of the known mineralisation, is a real game changer. It allows us to concentrate our exploration efforts on a well defined high-priority sector while continuing to investigate the rest of the ultramafic sequences that are present all over our 682 km2 Property."

Highlights of the 2025 Fieldwork

Discovery of Two New Mineralised Zones: Pogo Northwest and Retty Lake Northwest Approximately 450 samples were collected, primarily from outcrop and Felsenmeer blocks – angular blocks formed by freeze-thaw cycles, representing the underlying outcrop A heli-borne magnetic-electromagnetic survey of 5,313 line-kilometers was completed.

Brian Bosse, CEO of Cupani, commented: "This is exactly what I hoped for in 2025. The footprint of Cupani possibilities just keeps expanding. Most importantly a new geological theory has arisen which explains existing deposits plus points contiguously southeast from the historical tonnage in search of additional massive sulfides. Meanwhile geophysics found whole new zones to explore many miles away from, and off trend of the historical deposits. Jacquelin, Danielle and the whole team have been wonderful."

Best Results of the Prospecting and Geological Mapping

Pogo Northwest (partial results)

A new zone was explored during the 2025 summer program, where angular felsenmeer blocks of mineralized ultramafics were identified and sampled (Figure 2). These angular mineralized blocks are concentrated over a coincident electromagnetic conductor and magnetic anomaly aligned with the extension of the Pogo deposit. Two large angular ultramafic blocks mineralized in pyrite and pyrrhotite returned 0.47% and 0.34% Cu Eq. A mineralised peridotite outcrop was also identified to the northeast.

Blue Lake North (partial results)

This area was previously explored in 2024 and revisited in 2025. Additional anomalous ultramafic felsenmeer blocks were sampled, returning values from 0.35% to 0.68% Cu Eq (Figure 2). The zone lies near the gravity anomaly to the north of Blue Lake. New sample highlights include:

Anomalous peridotite outcrops returning 0.19% and 0.15% Cu Eq.

Two sub-angular peridotite blocks at 0.55% and 0.68% Cu Eq.

Several sub-angular to rounded ultramafic blocks ranging from 0.35 to 0.47% Cu Eq.

Retty Lake Northwest (results pending)

At the northwest end of Retty Lake, new electromagnetic conductors led to the discovery of angular to sub-rounded ultramafic felsenmeer blocks with visible mineralization (Figure 3). Multiple ultramafic blocks containing up to 10% sulfides (pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite) were identified and sampled (results pending).

Retty Lake West (results pending)

Ground follow-up was conducted at Retty Lake West near historical drill hole A-27 (Figure 3). Metric-scale angular felsenmeer blocks of ultramafics were identified, trending NW-SE and containing approximately 10% visible sulfides (pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite) with distinct net-textured mineralization (results pending). Historical drill hole A-27 intersected:

* 0.6% Cu, 0.56% Ni and 0.3% Zn over 0.7 m and 0.25% Cu, 0.24% Ni over 1.04 m.

Table 1: 2025 assay results from sample sites shown in figures 2 and 3.

Zone Sample Type Easting

(Nad83 zone 19) Northing

(Nad83 zone 19) Cu Equi. * (%) Cu (%) Ni (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Pogo Northwest G276229 Block 679201 6125333 0.337 0.113 0.107 0.029 0.129 G276239 Block 679002 6125523 0.469 0.167 0.156 0.04 0.119 Blue Lake North G160879 Block 681949 6125540 0.471 0.123 0.162 0.044 0.214 G160880 Block 682197 6125448 0.421 0.126 0.143 0.039 0.159 G160890 Block 682082 6125968 0.553 0.168 0.193 0.04 0.192 G160892 Block 682183 6125751 0.679 0.224 0.211 0.072 0.267 G160893 Block 682314 6125660 0.42 0.121 0.148 0.046 0.137 Blue Lake G276336 Outcrop 684509 6124106 0.538 0.011 0.134 0.295 0.517 Anticline G276310 Block 674495 6129441 0.704 0.226 0.242 0.068 0.204 G276311 Block 674099 6129628 0.513 0.193 0.142 0.024 0.246

* (2) Estimates were made using CAD for the copper equivalent calculation with metal prices as of September 8th, 2025 of $6.20/lb Cu, $9.52/lb Ni, $1921.60/oz Pt, $1566.82/oz Pd and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical data is available. Equation used: Copper Equivalent = Cu (%) + (Ni (%) x 1.54) + (Pt (g/t) x 0.45) + (Pd (g/t) x 0.37).

New Geological Interpretation: High-Potential Corridor

The new geological interpretation at Blue Lake identifies a series of ultramafic subvolcanic conduits exhibiting columnar jointing and containing net-textured sulphides. These features are similar to those observed in the Raglan Belt mining region. These conduits hosted Cu-Ni-PGE massive sulfide zones at their base. Globally, the most effective exploration strategy in such environments is to follow these fertile conduits. At Blue Lake, the conduits are expressed at surface by mottled aeromagnetic signatures and short electromagnetic (EM) conductors, bounded by kilometer-scale formational conductors. These features outline a high-potential corridor measuring approximately 1.5 km wide by 12 km long, extending towards the southeast, which remains untested by drilling (Figure 4).

Airborne Electromagnetic Survey

At the end of August 2025, CUPANI completed a helicopter-supported magnetic-electromagnetic survey over a large portion of the Blue Lake property. The survey totaled 5,313 line-kilometers, flown perpendicular to the orientation of the lithologies. The survey was conducted by Expert Geophysics of Newmarket, Ontario, with their proprietary TargetEM26 system, a low-noise and low-frequency apparatus. This is one of the largest loops and most powerful EM systems in Canada, potentially allowing to detect discrete conductors at great depths.

CUPANI has received preliminary computer-generated results and is currently working with the contractor and in-house geophysicist to finalize interpretations for ground-based follow-up.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jacquelin Gauthier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Cupani, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Regulators.

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA" and in USA under the symbol "CUPIF". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

