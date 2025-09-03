TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacquelin Gauthier, P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Gauthier is a professional geologist with over 40 years of experience in mining exploration. He held senior positions with Niobay Metals Inc., Trans-Siberian Gold Plc, Vior Inc., Kinross Gold Corp., Bema Gold Corp., Cambior Inc., Azimut Exploration Inc. and Noranda Inc.

Brian Bosse, CEO of Cupani, commented: "I am thrilled to welcome Jacquelin to the Cupani leadership team. Jacquelin was associated with several discoveries and his knowledge of managing projects in areas with remote logistics will help move the Blue Lake project forward. His ability to convert opportunities into significant mineral assets is exactly what Cupani wants. We spent a week together in the field; the knowledge he brought was evident immediately, while his enthusiasm grew as the opportunity became visible. Today is a great day for the company!"

Throughout his career, Mr. Gauthier has been responsible for the discovery of four economic gold deposits, working with four different teams in Canada and Russia. He also brings exploration experience in ultramafic-hosted Ni-Cu-Co-PGE environments, having recently served as VP Exploration for NorthX Nickel Corp. He led the team that discovered a new high-grade zone 300 meters from the main deposit. Mr. Gauthier graduated from the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi with a degree in Applied Science (geological engineering). He currently serves on the Mining Advisory Committee of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Québec) and is a member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec.

Mr. Gauthier added: "I am delighted to join Cupani as Vice President of Exploration. After reviewing the available data and meeting with the Company's technical team, I believe that the Blue Lake property has excellent potential for substantial growth and additional discoveries. The current combined historical resource of 4.37 million tonnes grading 0.87% Cu, 0.52% Ni, and 0.84 g/t Pt+Pd or 2.28% CuEq (not NI 43-101 compliant) clearly demonstrates that the ultramafic intrusives and flows are fertile. Yet only a handful of shallow drill holes have tested the 682 km² property outside the resources area. I look forward to advancing this challenging and fascinating exploration project with Cupani's dedicated team."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jacquelin Gauthier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Cupani, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Grant of Options

Cupani also announces that it has granted 1,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Jacquelin Gauthier, following his appointment of Vice President, Exploration of the Company, pursuant to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan of the Company (the "Plan"). The Options, subject to the terms of the Plan, are exercisable at a price of $0.16 per common share of the Company for a period of 5 years.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may also be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation, statements with respect to the exploration opportunity related to the Blue Lake property, among others. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as of the date hereof.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including variations in geology, drilling results, permitting and regulatory approvals, and other factors affecting the development and exploitation of a mineral property. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

