CAMP UPDATE AT BLUE LAKE

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) is pleased to update matters concerning its four-season field camp on the shore of Retty Lake.

The geological team departed on the 30th of September at conclusion of the 2025 summer exploration season. From June until September, four teams of two people with helicopter and boat support took over 450 grab samples, with assay results still pending for most of them. Field priorities during the season included: detailed mapping of the 12-kms High Priority Corridor [announced 23 September and LINKED HERE plus DISCUSSED HERE], initial examination of newly discovered zones [Pogo Northwest and Retty Lake Northwest] and new anomalies revealed within August 2025 preliminary data by Target26EM airborne geophysics over 5,313 line kilometers, and fieldwork to examine areas of the property untouched during the 2024 seasons such as Doublet zone, portions of Anticline zone and recently acquired claims within the Extension zone.

Technicians and laborers remain at Retty Lake camp to continue a winterization mandate of the camp and facilities in advance of drilling activity expected for mid- January 2026. Existing buildings have been refitted for heaters, insulation, and water lines to specifications set during the February 2025 habitation of Retty Lake camp. New steel buildings are being constructed to serve the drilling season as core shack, storage and garage. The field crew plan to remain on site past 16 October to complete the work

Cupani Metals Corp. has applied for and received a camp lease from Quebec Department of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF). Such lease enables the Company to operate from Retty Lake camp for exploration purposes indefinitely provided various requirements are maintained. Requirements include an environmental characterization study with remediation as necessary.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA" and in USA under the symbol "CUPIF". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

