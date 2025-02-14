TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Cupani Metals Corporation ("Cupani" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) is pleased to announce certain recent activity.

Figure 5 with Pogo circled (CNW Group/Cupani Metals Corp.)

A six-person recognisance expedition in advance of drill equipment deployment has begun. The expedition will not use airplanes or helicopters. Instead, travel will be accomplished by snowmobile. Stage one departs from Labrador City on 16 February for Schefferville. Stage two will sally and probe from Schefferville toward the Retty Lake camp site beginning 18 February. It is anticipated the expedition will reach and activate the camp for overnight use by 22 February.

The following week will be dedicated to confirming ground transport routes across the 500 square kilometres of exploration lands. Other duties include A) using ground penetration radar tied to gps which maps ice thickness that in turn calculates tonnage limits over ice roads. B) eyewitness selection of exploration camp sites in Cancun and Blue Lake zones. C) selection of wind turbine locations for deployment of zero carbon microgrids in 2025 exploration activities. D) make depth soundings of Lake Attikamagen to assess water depth and navigation for possible marine supply of exploration. E) eyewitness inspection of proposed drill sites



Simultaneous to the expedition, geologists are working with geophysicists on further gravimetric modelling and drill hole targeting at the Blue Lake zone. 2024 gravimetric work revealed gravity anomalies nearby historically known copper and nickel. CLICK HERE for press release on that topic. Figure 5 of that press release is reproduced below with Pogo circled in purple.

The next iteration of geophysics work will constrain the 2024 gravimetric data results via the addition and incorporation of historical drillhole logs, specific gravity measurements, electromagnetic data, and cross section mappings. The iteration will focus on the Pogo discovery since that location is the confluence of historical drillholes nearby a newly discovered 2024 gravimetric anomaly. Figure 5 also shows many other newly discovered significant gravity targets. Drilling on the anomaly is expected to commence once the ATI and drill permits are in hand. Applications have been submitted for drilling at both the Blue Lake and Cancun zones. Data from drilling will then be incorporated to update the geologic model.

About Cupani

Cupani Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.cupanimetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, conditions in the equity financing markets, stock market volatility, unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions, the termination of any agreement, changes in laws or permitting requirements, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management Discussion & Analysis. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cupani Metals Corp.

Brian Bosse, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cupani Metals Corp., [email protected], +14168445712