Historic Resources at Blue Lake, additional and clarifying disclosure

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF). As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify previous disclosures of the Historical resource estimates at the Blue Lake project.

Table 1: Blue Lake historical resource Estimates (Avison 1989) (CNW Group/Cupani Metals Corp.)

To clarify the Company's disclosure, the Blue Lake Project has a historical resource estimate of 4.37 million tonnes grading at 0.87% Cu, 0.52% Ni, and 0.84 g/t Pt-Pd, as reported by A.T. Avison in a La Fosse Platinum Group unpublished report from 1989 (see extract below). At the time, they were classified as indicated.

We believe this estimate is reasonable but cannot be relied upon as current The historical estimates were performed with a rectangular polygonal technique; the drilling pattern was 60X60m; the cut-off was 1.5m of 1% combined Cu + Ni with a specific gravity of 4.6

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Cupani Metals is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. More work will be required in the form of drilling to verify the historical resource estimate. We are also currently searching for the original logs and analytical certificates from 1987-1988 since there were no reports filed with the government of Quebec for the definition drilling completed by La Fosse during that time period.

The Blue Lake deposits consist of nine (9) mineralized lenses (Cu-Ni-PGE) that were first drilled in the 1950's by Hollinger North Shore Exploration. La Fosse Platinum Group, in 1987-89, completed a fence drilling program where more than 100 drill holes defined the 9 mineralized lenses. La Fosse also excavated a 350-meter-long adit (ramp) in order to conduct preliminary metallurgical testing aimed mainly at evaluating the recovery of platinum and palladium. The presence of the mineralized lenses was confirmed in 2011 by Rockland Mineral Corp with 16 drill holes (GM68168).

The historical estimate was cited in several historical reports and are in the government database (Clark 1991, 1994). Almost all the drill casings from La Fosse Platinum were located in the field by Cupani with a handheld GPS. The core drilled by La Fosse is stored on site, while the core from Rockland (2011) is in a storage facility in Chicoutimi, Quebec.

Where mentioned in Cupani documentation, the historical resource estimate only served as an example of the type of deposits known to occur within the Retty Lake region and are not necessarily indicative of other mineralized zones within the specific Blue Lake Project area.

Cupani Metals is currently exploring for Cu-Ni and PGE magmatic deposits within its Blue Lake property and in the possible extension of the Blue Lake mineralized lenses.

Qualified Person



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jacquelin Gauthier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Cupani, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Regulators.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA" and in USA under the symbol "CUPIF". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com .

