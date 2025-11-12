Corporate update relating to winter 2026 drilling expedition

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA, OTCQB: CUPIF). Cupani management is currently planning its campaign for winter 2026 drilling and pleased to provide an update.

In Mid-November the geology team will travel to Chicoutimi Quebec for the purpose of examining historic drill core from LaFosse Platinum and Rockland. This is an important first step in understanding the mineralised lenses, taking their geophysical measurements and help us to gain a better interpretation of the current geophysical surveys, plan the future ground surveys and subsequent drilling. Discussion of the sulphide lens mineralization of copper nickel platinum and palladium can be found HERE.

Cupani has begun the project tender process for drilling, core logging, logistics and fuel. Logistics for the 2026 winter campaign will be split between helicopter, possibly plane on skids, overland tracked vehicles, and a AT44 truck. Overland routes will follow trails opened during February 2025 by a snowmobile expedition, itself based on winter roads made during the 1980s.

Cupani has ordered an AT44 from Arctic Trucks Canada whose expedition vehicles are used in Arctic environments for long distance overland travel of cargo and teams of people. Once proven in the field an AT44 should reduce Cupani's helicopter expense going forward in both winter and summer. The AT44 is based upon Ford's F350 production vehicle. Further information about the AT44 can be found HERE.

