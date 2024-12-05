Cunard Unveils Transformative Makeover for Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Inaugural Miami-Caribbean and Alaska Seasons in 2025

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cunard is excited to announce an era-defining refurbishment of Queen Elizabeth, paving the way for her highly anticipated inaugural Caribbean program sailing from Miami and her debut Alaska season from Seattle in 2025.

The luxurious 2,000 guest ship will undergo a significant refit from February 25 to March 13, 2025, in Seatrium's Admiralty Yard in Singapore, preparing her for a new Alaska season from Seattle in June and a dazzling debut voyage from Miami to the Caribbean on October 16. The Caribbean season will begin with a 12-night roundtrip sailing from Miami, offering guests the chance to visit Bridgetown's UNESCO- listed Garrison and bustling markets of Castries, St Lucia.

For the first time in Cunard's history, one of their iconic fleet will spend the full season in Miami, and Queen Elizabeth will offer a dedicated program of roundtrip Caribbean voyages with itineraries ranging from nine to 28 nights. Guests will enjoy idyllic escapes to iconic destinations, including Montego Bay in Jamaica, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and St John's in Antigua.

Queen Elizabeth's transformation** will feature refreshed signature interiors and exteriors designed to capture both tranquility and vibrancy. Signature spaces such as the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge, and The Pavilion will be thoughtfully revitalized, connecting guests to the ocean while providing the perfect space to relax or enjoy al fresco dining.

As part of Queen Elizabeth's transformation, the Grills experience—a hallmark of Cunard's luxury offering—will be elevated to new heights. Guests staying in the exclusive Grills suites will enjoy enhanced interiors and exteriors, featuring sumptuous furnishings, sophisticated detailing, and thoughtful design to deliver the ultimate in comfort and style.

The Grills dining experience will also be enhanced by a special menu crafted exclusively for Grills guests by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux. Launching on Queen Elizabeth following her refit, this three-course Gala Evening menu – which currently features across the Cunard fleet – will include expertly curated dishes designed to celebrate the finest culinary experiences at sea.

Michel Roux said: "Crafting exclusive new menus for Cunard's Grills guests is an extraordinary privilege. This project allows me to blend my passion for fine dining with the timeless elegance and sophistication that define the Cunard Grills experience. Each dish is carefully created to celebrate the finest ingredients, ensuring every meal is as special as the voyage itself. I'm incredibly fond of my partnership with Cunard, and I'm really excited to continue this luxury collaboration in 2025."

Another standout feature of the refurbishment is the introduction of The Pavilion Wellness Café, which debuted earlier this year on Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne. This wellness-focused venue will serve breakfast, lunch, and daytime dining, with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish, and dairy.

Guests can also enjoy the Harper's Bazaar Wellness at Sea program, first seen on Queen Anne. This innovative program offers three-day packages tailored to relaxation, energy restoration, or recovery, providing a rejuvenating journey at sea.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "As Queen Elizabeth prepares for her highly anticipated debut seasons in the Caribbean from Miami and Alaska from Seattle, this transformation marks an exciting new chapter for Cunard. Inspired by the beauty of these extraordinary destinations, the ship's revitalization will seamlessly blend timeless elegance with modern comforts, creating an unparalleled guest experience. "We are especially excited to introduce the exclusive Gala Evening menu, crafted by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux. This remarkable addition will elevate the Grills dining experience to even greater heights, and we can't wait for our guests to experience it."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

**Key upgrades to Queen Elizabeth include:

Queens Room : A refreshed design with a new dancefloor, soft furnishings, and furniture, ready to host Cunard's famous Afternoon Tea, live music, and ballroom dancing in a sophisticated setting.

: A refreshed design with a new dancefloor, soft furnishings, and furniture, ready to host Cunard's famous Afternoon Tea, live music, and ballroom dancing in a sophisticated setting. Commodore Club : With new furniture, fixtures, and fittings, the Commodore Club will offer an enhanced space for guests to relax with cocktails and enjoy stunning ocean views.

: With new furniture, fixtures, and fittings, the Commodore Club will offer an enhanced space for guests to relax with cocktails and enjoy stunning ocean views. Pavilion Pool : A new Wellness Café with expanded food and beverage offerings, a stylish bar, and new poolside furniture will create an inviting atmosphere for days by the pool on warm Caribbean sailings.

: A new Wellness Café with expanded food and beverage offerings, a stylish bar, and new poolside furniture will create an inviting atmosphere for days by the pool on warm sailings. Grills Lounge, Terrace, and Restaurant : Upgrades across these exclusive spaces ensure Grills guests enjoy Cunard's highest standards of comfort and luxury, with refreshed decor throughout.

: Upgrades across these exclusive spaces ensure Grills guests enjoy Cunard's highest standards of comfort and luxury, with refreshed decor throughout. Stateroom and Suite enhancements: Each room will feature enhanced in-room entertainment as well as new USB ports, balcony furniture, mattresses, and soft furnishings, adding comfort and a touch of luxury to every stateroom and suite.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

