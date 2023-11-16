Cunard Teams Up with Acclaimed Theatre Producer David Pugh to bring West End Theatre to Queen Anne

Acclaimed theatre producer David Pugh will bring award-winning stage shows to Queen Anne

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Cunard is raising the curtain on an exclusive collaboration that will see acclaimed theatre producer David Pugh bring award-winning shows to the new ship Queen Anne.

The renowned West End and Broadway producer will work with the luxury cruise line's creative team to launch two iconic stage shows during Queen Anne's maiden season. Neither production has ever graced an ocean stage.

David Pugh is one of the most successful theatre producers on both sides of the Atlantic, winning every major theatre award across the globe, with his most recent success the sell-out "Shirley Valentine" by Willy Russell and starring Sheridan Smith.

The collaboration will kick off with a uniquely adapted production of Noël Coward's "Brief Encounter," directed by Emma Rice, which will debut on Queen Anne's maiden voyage in the Royal Court Theatre.

"Brief Encounter" is one of the most haunting love stories ever created, with Emma Rice's multi-award-winning production triumphing in the West End, touring the globe and opening to dazzling reviews on Broadway.

Queen Anne's Royal Court Theatre will usher in a glamourous new act of live performance, echoing the elegance and grandeur of great Art Deco concert halls. With cascading chandeliers that frame the action to perfect sightlines and velvety seats, this incredible venue really will put storytelling at center stage.

David's second Queen Anne production is still to be announced, with the award-winning producer remaining tight-lipped on whether travelers can expect a classic title or a modern marvel.

He said: "I am delighted that Cunard's new ship Queen Anne will play host to 'Brief Encounter,' which is one of my favorite West End productions that I have ever produced. It is an immense privilege to be involved with this project and I am so excited to bring the joy of live performance to the high seas. The second show is still in development, but I can guarantee it will be every bit as special as guests expect."

Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting more than 60 unique destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe's most enchanting ancient cities.

She will set sail on May 3 for her seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon. She will then depart for a 14-night voyage in the Canary Islands before traveling around the British Isles, visiting Scotland and Ireland, as well as Cunard's founding home port and spiritual home, Liverpool.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "This hugely exciting collaboration is a real celebration for theatre-lovers and the stage is almost set for guests to enjoy some of the most remarkable live performances on board our newest ship Queen Anne. Whether it's the bright lights of Broadway or the buzz of the West End, the incredible David Pugh, together with Emma Rice, will deliver the very best that theatre has to offer"

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

ABOUT DAVID PUGH:

ABOUT EMMA RICE:

Emma Rice, an internationally respected theatre-maker and director (Wuthering Heights, Bagdad Café).

