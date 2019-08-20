Cunard Sets Scene for New Steven Soderbergh Feature Film

Cunard's Queen Mary 2 will provide the setting for Oscar® winning filmmaker's new movie starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Gemma Chan, Lucas Hedges and Dianne Wiest

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- This week, August 18-24, Cunard's luxury ocean liner Queen Mary 2 will provide the setting for a new film by Oscar® winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh ("Oceans 11," "Traffic" and "Behind the Candelabra") with an Oscar® and Emmy® award-winning cast and crew.

The movie, "Let Them All Talk" (a working title) is being filmed on Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2 on her iconic seven-day Transatlantic Crossing from New York to Southampton. HBO Max has acquired rights to the film and stars Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Gemma Chan, Lucas Hedges and Dianne Wiest. Gregory Jacobs is producing, with Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch executive producing.

For onboard movie buffs, Queen Mary 2 guests will have the exciting opportunity to appear in the film as extras.

"It's thrilling to have Steven Soderbergh and his stellar cast filming their new movie on our flagship Queen Mary 2," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Our guests will have a rare opportunity to be part of a major Hollywood feature film, and join Cunard's rich legacy with the entertainment industry."

Cunard has a long history of hosting stars of stage and screen onboard their iconic ships. Luminaries such as Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, Wes Anderson, and Tilda Swinton have all sailed with the line. Sting performed a set in Queen Mary 2's Royal Court Theatre; Ed Sheeran wrote part of his last album on a Crossing; and Francis Ford Coppola sailed recently to work on his book while at sea. In December 2017, Queen Mary 2 hosted the first ever major movie premiere with the star-studded event for 20th Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

Email: press@cunard.com

Password: Cunard1

Media Contact

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 661-753-1035, jchase@cunard.com

Maria Andriano, MGA Media Group, 212-251-1015, maria@mgamediagroup.com

SOURCE Cunard

Related Links

http://www.cunard.com

