Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Week Returns With Fashion Icons Christian Siriano, Bob Mackie and Coco Rocha

The week-long voyage aboard Queen Mary 2 will feature a Siriano runway show and exclusive Mackie auction plus workshops with Supermodel Coco Rocha

VALENCIA, Calif., June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Week voyage will sail from the U.S. for the first time this fall aboard the iconic Queen Mary 2. The week-long voyage will feature an extraordinary line-up of fashion icons including legendary fashion designers Christian Siriano and Bob Mackie and supermodel Coco Rocha.

Bob Mackie, Coco Rocha and Christian Siriano gather to reveal details on Cunard’s upcoming Transatlantic Fashion Week voyage on Queen Mary 2, which sails from New York this October. Coco Rocha is wearing Christian’s specially-created dress inspired by the upcoming sailing. (Photo by Diane Bondareff for Cunard) Christian Siriano with Coco Rocha and Cunard bellhops getting excited for their upcoming Transatlantic Fashion Week voyage on Queen Mary 2, which sails from New York this October.

Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Week Voyage sails from New York to Southampton, England aboard the world's only ocean cruise liner, Queen Mary 2. From October 31 – November 7, 2025, guests will be immersed in a unique celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and couture, all with Cunard's luxurious white star service.

"Transatlantic Fashion Week has become a must-attend event since its launch in 2016, welcoming legendary designers from around the world to showcase their designs aboard the industry's most iconic ships," said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. "The 2025 Transatlantic Fashion Week will once again embark from New York, the fashion capital of the U.S., and continues Cunard's legacy of bringing high culture to the high seas."

Transatlantic Fashion Week 2025 Highlights

CFDA Designer Christian Siriano will headline the voyage with his first-ever runway show at sea, presenting highlights from his celebrated 16-year archive in the ship's Queens Room. The TIME100 honoree, whose custom designs have been exhibited in museums around the world and worn by everyone from Oprah to Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, and Michelle Obama, will debut a one-of-a-kind nautical-themed dress, designed exclusively for Cunard and displayed throughout the voyage. Fashion lovers will also enjoy an intimate Q&A with Siriano in the Royal Court Theatre and have the opportunity to meet him during book signings.

"I am honored to headline the return of Transatlantic Fashion Week and partner with a brand that has such a longstanding history with the fashion industry and its icons," said Siriano. "The new custom piece I'll be unveiling on board draws inspiration from the sea and celebrates classic glamour synonymous with Cunard."

Fashion and costume design legend Bob Mackie, whose creations have been worn by stars like Cher, Diana Ross, Miley Cyrus and Madonna, will display pieces specially selected from his personal archive onboard the voyage. This includes celebrity gowns and pieces from his couture runway collections. Some Bob Mackie sketches will also be up for auction. In addition, guests will be treated to a special screening of his new documentary "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion," which will be followed by a live Q&A with the designer himself.

"I've always believed fashion should be fabulous and a bit fearless, and a ship as glamorous as Queen Mary 2 offers the perfect setting to showcase these designs and connect with fellow fashion lovers," said Bob Mackie.

Accompanying Siriano and Mackie is supermodel, advocate, and entrepreneur Coco Rocha, offering guests unique insight into her 20-year career in the fashion industry. Having graced over 100 magazine covers, she's been shot by the world's top photographers and walked runways for fashion houses ranging from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, and Prada to Jean Paul Gaultier, Armani, and Marc Jacobs. Rocha will lead a series of workshops including a taste of the very first Coco Rocha Model Camp at sea, where the "Queen of Pose" will dive into her dynamic posing techniques which she's taught across the globe.

Also joining the voyage are award-winning podcast host, fashion journalist and bestselling author Dana Thomas and brand ambassador, creative director and TV host James Aguiar, who is curating the voyage alongside Cunard.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, travelers can contact their Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

