Cunard's Culinary Team Showcased on Award-Winning TV Program "Les Stroud's Wild Harvest"

Filmed on board a Queen Elizabeth Alaska voyage, the program will Air on PBS Stations Starting April 2024

VALENCIA, Calif., March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cunard's culinary expertise will be featured in season three of Les Stroud's award-winning TV series Wild Harvest. The program features "survivorman" Les Stroud and Master Chef Paul Rogalski alongside Queen Elizabeth's culinary team in Alaska. Season three, which airs this April, was shot on location in Alaska in the ports of Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Icy Straight Point, and Ketchikan while sailing through Hubbard Glacier.

Chef Paul Rogalski, Chef Roland Sargunan, Les Stroud

During their Alaskan adventure, Stroud shares his extreme wisdom of wild edibles with local foragers, gathering ingredients such as sour dock, beach parsley, false lily of the valley, bullwhip kelp, and lily bulb. The wild ingredients are then presented to Chef Rogalski and members of the Cunard culinary team to collaborate and create sophisticated gourmet dishes.

Queen Elizabeth Executive Chef Roland Sargunan and members of his culinary team create dishes such as Alaskan Seafood with Sour Dock Chimichurri, Beach Parsley; Alaska Smoked Salmon with Buttered Sour Dock, Beach Parsley Salad; Bullwhip Peri Peri Chicken; Bullwhip Kelp Marinate Duck; and Essence of King Bolete with Soy Stained Chocolate Lilies, Beach Greens.

"Sailing on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth in Alaska offered Chef Paul and me the opportunity to share the bounty of the wilderness in a unique way with our viewers. Approaching these port towns by sea and learning about the natural beauty of these coastal waterways all while enjoying the luxury of a Cunard vessel provided a completely new experience to my team," commented Les Stroud

"Cunard is proud to be part of the acclaimed television program Wild Harvest to showcase our culinary team while bringing the Alaskan wildness onboard to our guests and viewers around the globe," said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

Wild Harvest is broadcast globally in over 60 countries, including India and China, and on 450 American Public Television (PBS) stations in 50 states, with top-tier media company Blue Ant Media in Canada.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Wild Harvest

In Wild Harvest, Les has joined forces with Master Chef, Paul Rogalski, a celebrated Canadian chef, and award-winning restaurateur. Paul is renowned for his gastronomique collaborations, culinary expertise, and his ability to create unique and delicious dishes with extraordinary ingredients. Chef Paul Rogalski is a culinary artist and the executive head chef and owner of the multi award winning Rouge Restaurant in Calgary Alberta. Les Stroud is a world renowned and multi award winning film producer, author and composer with a speciality in nature and adventure. Together they share their passion, insight and appreciation of the outdoors while taking viewers on a journey through nature and an exploration of its delicious bounty.

