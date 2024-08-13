Cunard Reunites with Two Michelin-Starred Chef Michel Roux for New Series of Le Gavroche at Sea Residencies in 2025

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cunard has announced that two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux will return to Norway in 2025 for another exclusive series of Le Gavroche at Sea residencies.

The esteemed chef will oversee four Le Gavroche residencies across four exciting Fjords voyages next year – two apiece aboard new ship Queen Anne and flagship Queen Mary 2 between April and August.

Chef Roux said: "I am so excited to get back on board and showcase the beauty of Norwegian seafood to Cunard guests." Post this Michel Roux extends partnership with Cunard to host four Le Gavroche at Sea residencies in 2025

Queen Mary 2 will host the first five-night takeover with Le Gavroche at The Verandah aboard the world's only ocean liner for her seven-night roundtrip Fjords sailing on April 6. Guests will be treated to a five-course tasting menu infused with all the flavours of the sea, elegantly finessed using the very best produce – designed by one of the world's most decorated chefs.

Roux will then host a residency aboard Queen Anne – Le Gavroche at Sir Samuels – for her Fjords voyage on May 11, where guests can also expect a beautiful variety of Roux's signature seafood specialties and elevated culinary classics.

On August 15, Roux will return to Queen Mary 2 for another intimate takeover of The Verandah, before completing his quartet of Le Gavroche residencies on board Queen Anne from August 31.

Le Gavroche at Sea reservations will be an additional charge for guests, with venue takeovers catering for up to 60 diners in The Verandah and up to 50 diners in Sir Samuels each evening.

Elevated experience

As well as hosting these exclusive residencies, Roux will be launching another elevated seafood concept.

Oysters at The Champagne Bar (Queen Mary 2) and Oysters at Carinthia Lounge (Queen Anne) will be serving exquisite Norwegian seafood every night of their respective voyages, available by walk-in only.

During each voyage, Roux will also host a live cooking demonstration in the Royal Court Theatre, as well as appear as an Insight Speaker – regaling guests with stories from his distinguished 40-plus-year career in the hospitality industry. Book signing opportunities will also be scheduled.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We're thrilled to continue our successful Le Gavroche at Sea residencies. Our guests expect exceptional experiences, and having one of the world's most celebrated chefs on board to create special menus and host exclusive events is truly special."

Michel Roux added: "It is always a privilege to revive the essence of Le Gavroche and I am thrilled to be collaborating with Cunard for a second series of takeovers next year. This project is incredibly rewarding and allows me to craft signature menus that capture the spirit of adventure as well as the art of accessible fine dining. I am hugely excited to get back on board and showcase the beauty of Norwegian seafood to Cunard guests."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

