Cunard Presents Line Up of 2020 Event Voyages Offering Guests 'Transformative Travel' Experiences

Promotional offers available on many 2020 voyages

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard continues its exciting series of special Event Voyages in 2020 through which guests can celebrate and learn about topics ranging from fashion, literature, history, space and more. Programming onboard is specially curated to create thematic experiences and features exclusive speakers, activities and workshops. Event Voyages allow guests to pursue creative passions, casual interests and overall curiosities during seven uninterrupted days at sea on flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2.

"We are excited to further enhance our Cunard Event Voyages for 2020 sailings," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Our 2020 Event Voyages represent the very best in music, the arts, food and wine, and fashion and help to make these voyages among the most coveted in the industry."

The following Event Voyages are available on Queen Mary 2 during the 2020 Transatlantic season:

London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards, May 13-20, 2020 (M013): In partnership with the Olivier Awards, the Society of London Theatre's annual awards recognizing excellence in professional theatre, this seven-night Crossing showcases award-winning talent in conversation about their careers and talks on how productions are put together. Guests will have the chance to be involved in dance classes, choirs and design workshops as well as see "The Oliviers in Concert" in the Royal Court Theatre.

In partnership with the Olivier Awards, the Society of London Theatre's annual awards recognizing excellence in professional theatre, this seven-night Crossing showcases award-winning talent in conversation about their careers and talks on how productions are put together. Guests will have the chance to be involved in dance classes, choirs and design workshops as well as see "The Oliviers in Concert" in the Royal Court Theatre. Transatlantic Fashion Week, May 24-31, 2020 (M015): The fifth annual Transatlantic Fashion Week Crossing on Queen Mary 2 features Badgley Mischka who will launch their 2021 resort collection in an exclusive runway show during the voyage. They will also debut their capsule collection designed exclusively for Cunard, which will be sold onboard. Mark Badgley and James Mischka will offer a Q&A with guests during the seven-night voyage along with other industry experts who will share their experience and life in the world of fashion.

The fifth annual Transatlantic Fashion Week Crossing on 2 features who will launch their 2021 resort collection in an exclusive runway show during the voyage. They will also debut their capsule collection designed exclusively for Cunard, which will be sold onboard. and will offer a Q&A with guests during the seven-night voyage along with other industry experts who will share their experience and life in the world of fashion. Festival of Food & Wine, June 7-14, 2020 (M017): Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr. will headline Cunard's first ever Festival of Food & Wine. His restaurant, Le Gavroche, which specializes in French cuisine, will be taken to sea as Roux Jr. indulges guests with a series of hosted dinners, cooking demonstrations and a Q&A. The Crossing will bring together additional experts from the culinary industry, including award-winning wine writer Will Lyons , food editor Lisa Markwell and celebrated wine critic Steven Spurrier . For guests particularly interested in the world of wine, there's a chance to join the Cunard Wine Academy while onboard to gain the Wine & Spirit Education Trust Level 1 Award.

Michelin-starred chef will headline Cunard's first ever Festival of Food & Wine. His restaurant, Le Gavroche, which specializes in French cuisine, will be taken to sea as Roux Jr. indulges guests with a series of hosted dinners, cooking demonstrations and a Q&A. The Crossing will bring together additional experts from the culinary industry, including award-winning wine writer , food editor and celebrated wine critic . For guests particularly interested in the world of wine, there's a chance to join the Cunard Wine Academy while onboard to gain the Wine & Spirit Education Trust Level 1 Award. Journey of Genealogy with Ancestry, August 14-21, 2020 (M025) : The Journey of Genealogy returns in 2020 to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage. Events onboard will commemorate the significance of this iconic journey and experts from Ancestry, the largest online family history resource in the world, will be joining guests on board. Highlights of the voyage include Ancestry experts hosting talks themed around the historic Mayflower voyage and the stories of passengers onboard; guests can learn to trace their family trees through the centuries to find out how their DNA connects them to the world.

: The Journey of Genealogy returns in 2020 to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage. Events onboard will commemorate the significance of this iconic journey and experts from Ancestry, the largest online family history resource in the world, will be joining guests on board. Highlights of the voyage include Ancestry experts hosting talks themed around the historic Mayflower voyage and the stories of passengers onboard; guests can learn to trace their family trees through the centuries to find out how their DNA connects them to the world. The Greatest Generations Foundation Voyage, August 21-28, 2020 (M026): Cunard will pay tribute to the heroes of World War II during this voyage commemorating the 75 th Anniversary of the end of the war. In partnership with The Greatest Generations Foundation, this seven-night voyage will offer guests the opportunity to attend daily programs with several WWII combat veterans, hearing first-hand about their experiences during the war. These distinguished war heroes will be honored onboard while engaging in moderated discussions and meet-and-greets.

Cunard will pay tribute to the heroes of World War II during this voyage commemorating the 75 Anniversary of the end of the war. In partnership with The Greatest Generations Foundation, this seven-night voyage will offer guests the opportunity to attend daily programs with several WWII combat veterans, hearing first-hand about their experiences during the war. These distinguished war heroes will be honored onboard while engaging in moderated discussions and meet-and-greets. Big Band Ball : Inspired by the iconic big bands of the '30s and '40s, Cunard's Big Band Ball combines hugely talented musicians from venues across the ship with special guest musicians from the UK Big Band scene, to create a swinging 17-piece orchestra, accompanied by vocalists performing Big Band classics in the Queens Room for one very special evening.

Note : This event voyage is available on Queen Elizabeth's seven-night sailing in Asia , March 24-31, 2020 (Q010); and on Queen Victoria's short break to Amsterdam and Bruges, August 19-23, 2020 (V024).

: Inspired by the iconic big bands of the '30s and '40s, Cunard's Big Band Ball combines hugely talented musicians from venues across the ship with special guest musicians from the UK Big Band scene, to create a swinging 17-piece orchestra, accompanied by vocalists performing Big Band classics in the Queens Room for one very special evening. : This event voyage is available on seven-night sailing in , (Q010); and on short break to and Bruges, (V024). Anthony Inglis and The National Symphony Orchestra, September 4-11, 2020 ( M028 ) : Anthony Inglis will conduct the UK's National Symphony Orchestra on this special Crossing as guests are treated to two spectacular performances in the Royal Court Theatre - an evening of American themed numbers, and the Last Night of the Cunard Proms itself. There will be a Q&A with Anthony Inglis , and guests will be able to audition for the choir and practice under the guidance of the NSO, then give a group performance during the evening's show.

: will conduct the UK's National Symphony Orchestra on this special Crossing as guests are treated to two spectacular performances in the Royal Court Theatre - an evening of American themed numbers, and the Last Night of the Cunard Proms itself. There will be a Q&A with , and guests will be able to audition for the choir and practice under the guidance of the NSO, then give a group performance during the evening's show. World Space Week, October 2-9, 2020 (M032): This year's World Space Week Crossing focuses on "Women in Space" and the role they've played in space travel. Guests will enjoy hearing from acclaimed speakers from the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, aerospace and astronautics; including Suzie Imber , Associate Professor of Planetary Science at the University of Leicester and Dr Suzanna Randall , Astrophysicist and trainee for the Astronautin initiative, aiming to send the first German women into space in 2020. In addition to space shows in Illuminations , the largest planetarium at sea, Queen Mary 2 is the perfect venue to stargaze, away from city light in mid-Atlantic skies.

This year's World Space Week Crossing focuses on "Women in Space" and the role they've played in space travel. Guests will enjoy hearing from acclaimed speakers from the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, aerospace and astronautics; including , Associate Professor of Planetary Science at the University of and Dr , Astrophysicist and trainee for the Astronautin initiative, aiming to send the first German women into space in 2020. In addition to space shows in , the largest planetarium at sea, 2 is the perfect venue to stargaze, away from city light in mid-Atlantic skies. Transatlantic Music Week, October 23-30, 2020 (M035A): Cunard's first-ever Transatlantic Music Week will be filled with music from rock to jazz and gospel to opera. Performers include Grammy award-winner Midge Ure, gospel sensation Kingdom Choir, singers from the English National Opera, classical cellist Julian Lloyd Webber , lyricist Don Black and Broadway stars and performers Faith Prince , Seth Rudetsky and The Barricade Boys. Musical talent onboard will host workshops and Q&A sessions, while evenings will include recitals, fanfares and performances.

Cunard's first-ever Transatlantic Music Week will be filled with music from rock to jazz and gospel to opera. Performers include Grammy award-winner Midge Ure, gospel sensation Kingdom Choir, singers from the English National Opera, classical cellist , lyricist and Broadway stars and performers , and The Barricade Boys. Musical talent onboard will host workshops and Q&A sessions, while evenings will include recitals, fanfares and performances. Literature Festival at Sea, December 1-8, 2020 (M039): The Literature Festival at Sea in partnership with the Cheltenham Literature Festival, the Times and the Sunday Times, returns in 2020. The program features readings, talks and workshops with some of the world's most renowned names in literature. Award-winning authors Ian Rankin , Kate Mosse , Alexander McCall Smith , Prue Leith and more will join guests as they discuss their life and work and hold intimate author signings. Times columnists onboard will review the biggest news stories of the year while literary editors and critics will pick their favorite books.

Cunard's Upgrades on Us promotion, offered on bookings made now until February 27, 2020, is available on a variety of the line's Event Voyages, signature Transatlantic Crossings and the popular New England & Canada voyages. The offer is also available on Alaska, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia voyages on all ships, sailing between June 2020 and January 2022. For those interested in booking 2020 Alaska, Caribbean and New England & Canada voyages, guests can enjoy up to $1,000 of Onboard Credit per stateroom. For details on all promotional offers visit: https://www.cunard.com/en-us/cruise-deals.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, visit Cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

Email: [email protected]

Password: Cunard1

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 661-753-1035, [email protected]

Maria Andriano, MGA Media Group, 212-251-1015, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard

Related Links

https://www.cunard.com/

