Cunard invites the public to co-create a "Sea of Glamour" exhibition celebrating 185 years of ocean travel

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Are future generations at risk of losing precious childhood memories? According to new research by luxury British cruise line Cunard, the digital age is creating a generational gap in our collective history. In response to this, Cunard is calling upon the public to help preserve these precious moments in a new physical exhibition curated by renowned British photographer Mary McCartney to mark 185 years of ocean travel.

A new international study revealed a staggering 265 billion1 images are taken every year across the UK and the U.S. and many of those remain unseen and unshared, buried in digital devices. With smartphones now responsible for capturing 97% of all photos, only 3% of people store their cherished memories in printed albums.

This reliance on digital storage could create a generational memory gap - 72% believe that without printed photos, future generations' memories could be lost. Furthermore, only half (51%) of adults are confident that their photos will be accessible in 50 years' time!

The findings also highlighted a lack of planning around preservation. While three in four adults (75%) plan to preserve and share photos of their children or young relatives, some do not. The main reason for this is they haven't thought about it yet (38%), or they believe there is perceived lack of interest in the photos (33%).

This trend threatens to impact the historic footprint and shareable legacy that physical photos and albums once provided. Especially as over half of adults (53%) admit to being forced to delete their photos because they ran out of storage or lost photos because their phone broke (39%). As a result, countless stories and sentimental memories are at risk of being lost forever.

To remedy this, Cunard is inviting guests, employees, and celebrities to share their unforgettable images from on board its ships. These contributions will form part of the 'Sea of Glamour' exhibition, set to debut at Liverpool's famous Liver Building in May.

The exhibition will feature a stunning collection of photos of Hollywood icons, musicians, politicians, and royalty from the Cunard archives, alongside newly curated images from the public to form a timeline of iconic moments that will immerse visitors in the magic of nearly two centuries of transatlantic travel.

Mary McCartney will take the final photograph for the exhibition herself, capturing a portrait of Queen Anne's Icons in Liverpool on the day it opens. This unique image will offer a fresh, captivating perspective on Cunard's iconic link to Liverpool.

Siân Wilks, Cunard Archivist at the University of Liverpool Library, said: "As a unique resource that captures Cunard's unrivalled 185-year history, the Cunard archive is an incredible collection that is accessible to all. It is exciting to see how today's events will shape the Cunard archive of the future and capture the stories of those connected to the brand".

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "For 185 years, our ships have been at the heart of unforgettable moments for millions of guests and crew. This is a chance to celebrate those memories and the stories they tell. By sharing your experiences, you'll help Mary McCartney create something truly unique—an exhibition that brings Cunard's incredible history to life for everyone to enjoy."

The 'Sea of Glamour' will become a global exhibition, set to travel the world on board the Cunard fleet to celebrate the 185th Anniversary.

To find out how your cherished memories on board a Cunard ship could become part of the brand's iconic history, visit www.cunard.com/seaofglamour and submit your favorite memories to [email protected] by Sunday March 9, 2025.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

