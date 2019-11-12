Cunard Chosen as "Best World Cruise" in Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard has been voted "Best World Cruise" by readers and fans in Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards.

Porthole Cruise's 21st annual Readers' Choice Awards were determined by thousands of readers and online fans of the magazine, who voted for their favorite cruise lines and ships in 51 different categories. Winners are published in the November/December 2019 issue, which hits newsstands today, as well as online at Porthole.com.

"We are so proud to be distinguished by Porthole Readers as Best World Cruise for close to two consecutive decades," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Cunard's World Voyages are truly legendary and offer guests a once in a lifetime journey. We welcome past guests and new guests to Cunard to experience a vacation like no other."

Cunard inaugurated their world cruise in 1922, making more trips around the world than any other cruise line in history. A Cunard world voyage brings the globe's greatest sights to guests onboard, with illuminating guest speakers, gourmet cuisine and signature 'only on Cunard' moments. From Sydney Harbor to the Panama Canal, the Caribbean islands and the South Pacific, guests can explore the world in luxury and comfort. Queen Mary 2's 113-night world voyage spans five continents, including Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe and North America; roundtrip from New York (January 3, 2020 – April 25, 2020).

"I always look forward to seeing the results of our Readers' Choice Awards because our readers are discerning travelers who have stunningly high standards for every part of the cruise experience," said Bill Panoff, publisher and editor-in-chief. "For Cunard to be voted the Best World Cruise in the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards truly emphasizes the kind of quality service, cultural enrichment, and the sheer joy of voyaging that our readers have experienced on one of these journeys."

Published bimonthly, Porthole Cruise Magazine is the world's leading cruise travel magazine, available on newsstands and by both print and digital subscriptions. The magazine features exciting editorial and stunning photography on topics from ship reviews and cruise destinations to life on board and activities on shore.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards; 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

