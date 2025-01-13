Cunard announces participation as a platinum sponsor at the 24th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

Visitors to Cunard's Festival experience can enter to win a Caribbean voyage on Queen Elizabeth

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard proudly announces its role as a platinum sponsor at this year's 24th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) in Miami, Florida from February 20-23, 2025.

Attendees will be treated to Cunard's renowned culinary offerings, at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village and the American Airlines® North Venue, with an exclusive focus on the Festival's Sunday Brunch as the presenting sponsor, taking place at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Queen Elizabeth is set to make her grand debut in the Caribbean from Miami in 2025

Being a sponsor in this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is especially exciting for Cunard as the line prepares to homeport one of its iconic ships, Queen Elizabeth in Miami. For the first time in Cunard's 185-year history a Cunard ship will spend a full season in Miami sailing to the Caribbean, with voyages starting on October 16.

From fall 2025, guests will enjoy a dedicated program of roundtrip itineraries that run through April 2026. Calls include Montego Bay, San Juan, Bridgetown, and St. John's.

At the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village, located at 14th Street and Ocean Drive, Cunard is set to offer an unforgettable experience. Inspired by Cunard's enhanced focus on wellness, and its onboard Pavilion wellness café, Festival enthusiasts who visit the Cunard experience will enjoy a thoughtfully curated wellness dish and cocktail showcasing the line's Wellness Program at Sea. Onboard, the wellness café features a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish, and dairy.

In addition, the iconic Cunard bellhops and brand representatives will be on hand to engage with attendees who will have the chance to enter to win a Caribbean voyage on board Queen Elizabeth.

At the North Venue, Cunard will serve an array of sumptuous dishes that reflect its hallmark of renowned culinary expertise. During these lively evenings guests can immerse themselves in a delightful culinary experience, exploring a range of flavors as they move from stand to stand.

Lastly, Cunard proudly presents Sunday Brunch, a classic in the Festival's roster of delicious events. Hosted by the popular cast of The Kitchen - Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, and Geoffrey Zakarian - this brunch is part of The New York Times series.

This star-studded, four-day Festival will return to Miami Beach, featuring more than 105 events and showcasing some of Food Network's most celebrated culinary icons, Grammy®-winning artists, and popular lifestyle personalities.

With more than 500 chefs, winemakers, and spirit producers coming together, guests can expect to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. as Miami Beach transforms into an unforgettable culinary playground, with Cunard proudly participating in this extraordinary celebration of gastronomy.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: "We are so excited to be a sponsor at this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami! With the upcoming debut of Queen Elizabeth homeporting in Miami this fall, we look forward to bringing the Cunard experience to these discerning event foodies. Our chefs have prepared many compelling tasting experiences providing a glimpse into Cunard's signature culinary creations."

Festival Founder & Director Lee Brian Schrager said "The Festival not only celebrates the vibrant spirit of South Florida but also highlights the incredible food and beverage that has put Miami on the map as a premier culinary destination, Miami's unique setting makes it an ideal host for the annual festival, attracting amazing local, national, and international talent, which keeps fans coming back every year. It's incredible to see how far the festival has come – from its beginnings on the FIU campus to now being a global event that supports the next generation of hospitality leaders."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

