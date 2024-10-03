Cunard Announces Collaboration with Cuban Ballet Company Acosta Danza

Acosta Danza will enjoy a six-week residency aboard Queen Victoria from May 26 to July 7, 2025

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cunard has announced that the famous Cuban ballet company Acosta Danza will be on board Queen Victoria from May 26 – July 7, 2025, for a special six-week residency.

The critically acclaimed company, founded by world-renowned ballerina Carlos Acosta, will perform two exclusive shows, which will be revealed closer to the time.

In addition to performances, they will hold workshops and panel discussions in the ship's Royal Court Theatre. Guests can also watch Yuli: The Carlos Acosta Story, a biographical film directed by the multi-award-winning director Iciar Bollain, either in the Royal Court Theatre or on stateroom TV.

Acosta Danza was formed to harness and develop the young creative dance talent emerging from Cuba. The ethos of the company is to produce dancers who can combine both classical and contemporary genres effortlessly, filled with Cuba's rich musical and dance influences, to create a repertoire which is both exciting and stimulating and which pushes conventional boundaries.

The summer sailings will be a great adventure for sun-seekers as well as theatre lovers, with port calls to charming destinations, including Cephalonia in Greece, Dubrovnik in Croatia, and Barcelona in Spain.

Prices currently start from $4,538 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom for the 14-night Italy and Adriatic voyage. Full details can be found, here.

Cunard has an incredible track record of collaborating with some of the biggest names in theatre entertainment, with renowned West End and Broadway producer David Pugh bringing award-winning shows to the luxury cruise line's new ship Queen Anne.

Cunard President, Katie McAlister, said: "We are delighted to partner with Acosta Danza for what promises to be an extraordinary residency on board Queen Victoria next summer. As one of the world's leading contemporary ballet companies, their artistry will add a captivating new dimension to our Mediterranean voyages. This collaboration offers our guests a unique experience to enjoy world-class performances while sailing in true style – a perfect harmony of elegance and refinement."

Carlos Acosta added: "Bringing Acosta Danza to Queen Victoria next year is an exciting new chapter for our company. We're so excited to showcase our passion for Cuban culture and contemporary ballet with Cunard's guests. Our all-new productions during this residency will be a unique blend of precision and flair, where we shall aim to defy expectation with every step on stage."

