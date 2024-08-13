Continuing a monumental year of growth, poppi expands internationally

with launch across Canada

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- poppi, the modern soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation, announces today its Canada expansion, marking the first international expansion for the rapidly growing brand that has experienced triple digit year-over-year-over-year revenue growth.

poppi combines ingredients you love, like fruit juice and apple cider vinegar, to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. poppi modernized the definition of soda which catapulted the brand to success since its founding in 2020 by husband and wife duo Allison and Stephen Ellsworth. Maintaining its position as the #1 soda soft drink on Amazon in the U.S., poppi is continuing to establish key retail partnerships across the U.S. and is now setting its sights north to Canada. poppi is available at major retailers across Canada, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Metro, Save on Foods, Maxi, Safeway, and Costco. poppi is also available on key ecommerce retailers amazon.ca , instacart.ca and well.ca .

"This expansion marks a major milestone for the brand, and we're thrilled that Canada is the starting point of our international expansion," says poppi Co-Founder Allison Ellsworth. "We see immense opportunity in the Canadian market as we continue to make poppi available to as many consumers as possible. By establishing an international presence in Canada, we're continuing to achieve our mission of revolutionizing soda for the next generation through a better-for-you soda alternative."

Consumers can purchase four poppi flavours: Strawberry Lemon, Orange, Classic Cola, and Doc Pop with additional flavors launching in the coming months.

poppi offers consumers a full-flavoured, deliciously refreshing modern soda that gives people the freedom to love soda again. poppi's brand-first approach, cultural cache, and rapid growth has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Alix Earle, Olivia Munn and more. poppi is available for $3.49 CAD. For more information on poppi, visit buypoppi.ca , or follow @drinkpoppicanada on Instagram and @drinkpoppi on TikTok .

ABOUT POPPI:

poppi is a modern soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, Austin, TX-based poppi combines fruit juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, and ingredients you love to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. What originally started as a home-brewed concoction quickly became a farmers' market favourite turned Shark Tank investment and is now available at major retailers across Canada. poppi's brand-first approach, cultural cache, and rapid growth has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Alix Earle, Russell Westbrook, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Munn, and more. poppi is currently available in 4 delicious flavours in Canada - Strawberry Lemon, Orange, Classic Cola, and Doc Pop. For more information, visit buypoppi.ca, or follow @drinkpoppicanada on Instagram.

