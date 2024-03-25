SAINT JOHN, NB, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The New Brunswick Museum building in Saint John will be updated and expanded after a combined investment of more than $107 million from the federal and provincial governments.

This was announced today by MP Wayne Long, Premier Blaine Higgs, and member of the board of directors Wayne Power.

This project will partially rebuild the existing museum, while maintaining the historical facade and expanding the building significantly. An important objective is to make the renewed building greener than the last. The new facility will be more energy efficient and is expected to result in a 32% reduction on greenhouse gas emissions.

"This generational investment solidifies the New Brunswick Museum's history and future in Saint John. This announcement has been long in the making for Saint John-Rothesay, and I'm proud to be part of delivering this transformational project."

The Honourable Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John – Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Finding a permanent home for the New Brunswick Museum has been an important project for our government. Today is an exciting day for all New Brunswick residents because this renewed infrastructure will be a place to preserve and showcase our province's natural and cultural history for generations to come."

The Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

"The investment announced today for the Revitalize NBM project will create a provincial museum every New Brunswicker can be proud of. Our new home will be a community facility that embraces sustainability and innovation and embodies our commitment to preserving and celebrating New Brunswick's rich natural and cultural heritage."

Tracy Clinch, New Brunswick Museum Board Chair

The federal government is investing $49.9 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream, part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing $58 million .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream, part of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is contributing . The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program provides long-term, stable funding delivered by Infrastructure Canada to: Help communities reduce air and water pollution, provide clean water, increase resilience to climate change, and create a clean-growth economy. Build stronger, more dynamic, and more inclusive communities. Ensure Canadian families have access to modern, reliable services that improve their quality of life.

Infrastructure Program provides long-term, stable funding delivered by Infrastructure Canada to: The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

