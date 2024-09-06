MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - For the second consecutive year, the Coalition for the Diversity of Cultural Expressions (CDCE), thanks to the financial support of the ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec, proudly amplifies the voice of the cultural sector at ALL IN, Canada's largest event dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), taking place in Montreal on September 11 and 12, 2024, and organized by Canada's AI ecosystem. Representing over 350,000 creators and nearly 3,000 cultural businesses across Quebec and Canada, the CDCE will host a panel on September 12 to spark crucial discussions on innovative solutions that celebrate human artistry and value the contributions of creators and the businesses that invest in them amid rapid technological development.

"In Canada, crucial initiatives are underway to ensure creators thrive in the face of generative AI developments, including Bill C-27 and recent government consultations on our Copyright Act," said Margaret McGuffin, President and CEO of Music Publishers Canada (MPC), panelist, and CDCE board member. "Decisive action is crucial to ensure that the evolution of generative AI demands both the consent and fair compensation of rights holders, while also imposing transparency requirements on AI companies."

The CDCE's programming at ALL IN will unfold in two key events.

First, Neil Thompson, Director of the FutureTech research project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, will present the AI Risk Repository, a comprehensive database cataloging over 700 risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI), including those affecting the cultural sector.

Then, a panel titled "AI and Culture: European, Canadian, and Quebec Perspectives" will explore the connections between recent global AI regulations and similar initiatives unfolding in Canada. Moderated by Chloé Sondervorst (CBC/Radio-Canada), this insightful discussion will bring together Margaret McGuffin (Music Publishers Canada), Marc du Moulin (European Composer & Songwriter Alliance), and Moridja Kitenge-Banza (visual artist and President of Culture Montréal). The panel will highlight the cultural and creative considerations and the challenges that need to be considered when shaping the future of the cultural sector in the age of AI.

About the CDCE

The CDCE brings together the main Anglophone and Francophone professional organizations in the cultural sector in Canada. It is composed of more than 50 organizations that collectively represent the interests of more than 350,000 creators and professionals and 3,000 companies in the book, film, television, new media, music, performing arts and visual arts sectors. The CDCE intervenes mainly to ensure that cultural goods and services are excluded from trade negotiations and that the diversity of cultural expressions is present in the digital environment.

