CULT Food Science to Present at Singular Research Private Investor Call on July 18

The private call will showcase CULT's innovative food technology platform to over 100 North American institutional investors

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is pleased to announce its participation in a private investor call hosted by Singular Research, scheduled to be held online on July 18, 2024 at Noon ET / 9am PT. This event will allow CULT to showcase its innovative food technology platform and network with key industry players and investors.

Key Takeaways:

The Company plans to use the private investor call hosted by Singular Research to highlight a number of its first mover advantages in the cultivated meat and cellular agriculture space, including its venture portfolio, proprietary intellectual property ingredient stack and North American distribution network of its Noochies! brand.





The Company plans to further explain the potential joint venture and royalty opportunities which will become possible following the recent progress made by its subsidiary Further Foods in filing two Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications for its proprietary ingredients Bmmune™ and Bflora™, as well as the freeze-drying process used in its Noochies! product line.





The Company will also share with the institutional investors the future roadmap for the Noochies! brand now that is available on 18 online marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger.

During the call, CULT will present its proprietary product stack, emphasizing its capabilities in revolutionizing the food industry through lab-grown meat and cellular agriculture. Key highlights will include the Company's Noochies! brand, which is set to redefine pet nutrition with lab-grown meat products. Noochies! has filed two Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications for its proprietary ingredients Bmmune™ and Bflora™, as well as the freeze-drying process used in its product line. These filings will give Noochies! the opportunity to protect these technologies in over 150 countries, further advancing its goal of building a defendable, breakthrough, and first-to-market basket of cell-ag IP and technologies.

Singular Research is renowned for its independent research on micro and small-cap companies, with an 18-year track record of outperforming major indices. Singular's focus on providing unbiased, performance-based research aligns perfectly with CULT's mission to deliver reliable and impactful solutions in the food science sector.

CULT's participation in this unique call aligns with its strategic goals to expand market reach and attract new partners and investors. The opportunity to present to such a distinguished audience reaffirms the Company's position as a leader in cellular agriculture and its potential for growth in the food science industry.

Private Client Call Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2642734911920954968

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, commented, "Participating in this Singular Research Private Client Call is a great opportunity for CULT. This exposure not only strengthens our market presence but also demonstrates our commitment to advancing cellular agriculture and creating shareholder value. We look forward to highlighting our recent innovations and connecting with potential partners and investors."

Mark Binns, Capital Markets Advisor to CULT Food Science, added, "One of my focuses since joining CULT Food Science has been finding unique opportunities to put the Company in front of sophisticated investors and capital allocators. The truth is that cellular agriculture and lab grown meat has been an enormous trend out of Silicon Valley and Europe, but is not widely understood in the North American capital markets. It is paramount that we are connecting with investors who understand leading edge trends and getting them familiar with what we are building. We see ourselves as one of the sector's first movers in the capital markets landscape and this event with Singular Research will give us the chance to connect directly with a wide range of individuals and institutions who could potentially help accelerate our progress."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Mitchell Scott"

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

SOURCE Cult Food Science Corp

For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: + 1 (888) 733 - 8581, Email: [email protected], Web: CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience