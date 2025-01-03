CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Announces Noochies! Now Accepts Popular Cryptocurrency Payment Options

Noochies! products can now be purchased with BTC, ETH, SOL and DOGE

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is excited to announce that Noochies! products can now be purchased with popular cryptocurrencies including bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), solana (SOL), and dogecoin (DOGE). Accepting cryptocurrency not only opens the Noochies! brand up to a broader consumer base but also aligns with its mission to remain at the forefront of innovation, echoing the forward-looking ethos of the crypto industry.

The Company is also excited to announce that Noochies! has won the Pet Business Industry Recognition Award for dog/cat food toppers for its recently launched line of Sprinkles. To showcase its award-winning products, the Noochies! team will be at multiple industry and consumer shows in early 2025. The Noochies! team will be forging new relationships with retailers and distributors. For more information about the Pet Business Award, please visit: https://digitalmag.petbusiness.com/petbusiness/library/page/december_2024/68/ .

Key Takeaways

Noochies! ( https://www.noochies.co/ ) now accepts payment in popular cryptocurrencies including bitcoin (BTC), ethereum ( ETH ), solana (SOL), and dogecoin ( DOGE ).





To showcase its award-winning products, Noochies! will have a presence at key industry shows in the new year

Consumer and Industry Shows

Noochies! will be participating in multiple consumer and industry shows in early 2025 including The Super Pet Expo in Edison, NJ from January 3-5th and Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL from March 26-28th.

Super Pet Expo ( https://superpetexpo.com/ ) is New Jersey's largest consumer animal and entertainment event and is expected to draw an attendance of 20,000 people over 3 days. Noochies! products including dog snacks and the recently released Sprinkles line of supplements/toppers will be available at the event for consumers to sample and purchase.



Global Pet Expo ( https://globalpetexpo.org/ ) is the pet industry's premier event featuring the newest, most innovative pet products. Global Pet Expo is open to independent retailers, distributors, mass-market buyers, and other qualified professionals. Attendance is expected to be over 20,000 people from 85 different countries. The Noochies! team will have a booth and will be forging new relationships with distributors and retailers.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, commented, "We're excited to expand Noochies! payment options to include cryptocurrency, further embracing innovation and convenience for our customers. Winning the Pet Business Industry Recognition Award for our Sprinkles line highlights our commitment to leading the pet nutrition sector, and we're eager to continue driving growth with new opportunities in 2025."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

