CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Spotlights Filed PCT Patent Applications for Noochies! Proprietary Technologies

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, has filed two Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications for its innovative technologies Bmmune™, Bflora™, as well as the freeze drying process, used in its Noochies! product line. The filing of these PCT applications will give the Company the opportunity to protect these technologies in over 150 countries, further advancing its goal of building a defendable, breakthrough and first to market basket of cell-ag IP and technologies.

Key Takeaways

The filing of these PCT applications will give the Company the opportunity to protect this technology in over 150 countries.





Bmmune™ is a proprietary blend designed to meet and exceed dogs' and cats' protein requirements while supporting gut health and immune defense.





Bflora™ is a combination of research-proven beneficial probiotic bacteria to help create and maintain a healthy gastrointestinal tract for pets.





Advancing Noochies! ingredients through the patent process is a critical component of protecting Further Foods intellectual property and enabling future deals for joint ventures, royalties and licensing of the Noochies! ingredient stack.

Bmmune™ is a unique nutritional yeast blend that includes a bioactive fermentation product. This proprietary blend meets and exceeds the protein requirements of dogs and cats, providing essential B vitamins and all necessary amino acids. Additionally, the fermentation product acts as a prebiotic fiber, supporting immune defense, gut microbial health, and overall gut function.

Bflora™ is made of four strains of research-proven beneficial probiotic bacteria to help create and maintain a healthy gastrointestinal tract for pets. The functionality of Bflora™ is aided through the digestive tract by our patent-pending high-protein yeast, Bmmune™. This functional blend of probiotics is unique to the Noochies! brand of products, the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, and nutrient-rich foods for dogs and cats that are made without factory farming.

CULT Food Science's Noochies! brand utilizes Bmmune™ and Bflora™ as foundational ingredients, offering a superior nutritional profile for pets. Bmmune™ is rich in polyphenols, compounds that promote intestinal health, reduce inflammation, and combat oxidative stress. A suggested serving of Bflora™ provides pets ~ 15.8 Billion CFU/g of beneficial probiotics to support the health of both cats and dogs. A growing amount of research points to probiotics being a high value addition to a dog or cat's diet. A pet's gastrointestinal tract contains about 70% of their immune system, making it a vital first defense against pathogens from accessing the rest of the body. These benefits contribute to the overall well-being of pets, making Noochies! a groundbreaking product in the cultivated pet food market.

Bmmune™ and Bflora™ showcase CULT Food Science's dedication to creating innovative intellectual property through its subsidiaries and commitment to developing technologies that drive growth and innovation in the food science sector.

The overwhelming majority of the estimated US$192-billion global pet food market] is based on farmed animal protein. But those conventional foods are falling short of consumer expectations around pet nutrition, are environmentally hazardous and face supply chain constraints. In recent years, pet foods based on alternative proteins have become a high-growth segment of the industry. These treats, supplements and food products avoid the unsustainable factory farming system altogether and rely mostly on plant proteins thus far.



Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, stated, "The patent applications protecting our Bmmune™ and Bflora™ technologies are a significant milestone for CULT. They underscore the innovative nature of our Noochies! product line. We are dedicated to advancing our development efforts to bring cutting-edge solutions to the pet food market, driving value for our shareholders. Noochies! continued traction demonstrates that pet owners see nutritive benefits in avoiding animal byproducts and meats coming from dead, dying or diseased farmed animals. Pet foods that contain farmed animal meat have a heavy toll on the environment, estimated to emit as many as 64 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere every year".

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

