CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Partners with Pawmates

Partnership Will Accelerate Noochies! Sales to Pawmates Growing Community of Over 90,000 Pet Owners

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, proudly announces its subsidiary Further Foods Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with Pawmates.

Pawmates is a dynamic app designed to connect dog lovers and their pets with essential services and other pet owners in their vicinity. It is anticipated that Further Food's flagship product Noochies! will be highly regarded and potentially widely adopted by the Pawmates community due to its proprietary ingredient stack designed to support digestion, immune systems, and overall pet health, offering a substantial improvement over traditional pet food products.

Key Takeaways

Further Foods' collaboration with Pawmates aligns with its strategy to engage directly with dedicated pet communities, as it continues to accelerate its direct-to-consumer sales strategy.





The partnership will spotlight Noochies!, promoting its benefits directly to an already engaged and passionate audience of pet owners.





Pawmates has over 60,000 app downloads as well as over 30,000 followers on social media.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Noochies! to bring sustainable pet treats to our engaged Pawmates community." stated Colin Jarvis-Gaum, founder & CEO of Pawmates

Pawmates, renowned for its comprehensive pet business map and social features, allows users to discover and connect with a wide range of pet-related services, including vets, pet food stores, and more. By integrating with Pawmates, Noochies! aims to become a top choice for health-conscious pet owners seeking sustainable and nutritious food options for their pets.

The focus of this partnership will be to promote Noochies!, the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, and nutrient-rich pet food made entirely without factory farming. Noochies! incorporates innovative ingredients like Bmmune® and Bflora®, which are designed to support digestion, immune systems, and overall health, offering a substantial improvement over traditional pet foods.

Noochies! will be prominently featured on the Pawmates app, allowing users to discover and purchase directly through the platform, enhancing convenience and increasing the product's accessibility to enthusiastic dog owners.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, stated, "This partnership with Pawmates represents a significant opportunity to introduce our innovative Noochies! product directly to a highly engaged and targeted audience. As we expand our market presence, collaborations like this are invaluable for driving growth and enhancing shareholder value through strategic community engagement."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Mitchell Scott"

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

SOURCE Cult Food Science Corp

For further information: Tel: + 1 (888) 733 - 8581, Email: [email protected], Web: CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience