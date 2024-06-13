CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Launches Noochies! Influencer Campaign

The launch of the new marketing campaign aims to significantly increase consumer awareness of Noochies! in North America

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Further Foods, has launched an influencer marketing campaign focused on expanding the awareness of its Noochies! brand to consumers in North America. The new marketing campaign is aiming to directly reach pet owners through content creators who have highly engaged audiences.

Key Takeaways

Noochies! Recently launched direct to consumer sales in Canada , now making the brand available throughout North America .





, now making the brand available throughout . The influencer marketing campaign is specifically focused on content creators who have engaged followings of pet owners.





Further Foods will collaborate closely with individual influencers to help consumers better understand the proprietary ingredients in Noochies! that are differentiated from other existing options.





Further Foods has partnered with more than 100 influencers who are aligned with the mission of Noochies! as part of the initial launch.

The Noochies! brand, known for its nutritious and innovative pet treats, has launched a comprehensive plan to increase its visibility among pet owners. Further Foods will collaborate closely with its existing digital marketing partner Pilothouse to help amplify the content being created by the influencers and find strategic ways to leverage all of the user generated content being distributed on social media platforms to further accelerate direct to consumers sales of the Noochies! brand in North America. Further Foods has now engaged with more than 100 influencers who are passionate about pet care to promote Noochies!, ensuring authentic and impactful endorsements.

Noochies! treats are crafted with care, using only high-quality ingredients to ensure the health and happiness of pets. The brand offers products that cater to the specific dietary needs of cats and dogs, making it a preferred choice for pet lovers who prioritize their pets' well-being.

Further Foods' partnership with Pilothouse continues to play a crucial role in this campaign. By leveraging the expertise of Pilothouse in digital marketing, the Noochies! brand aims to create a robust online presence, driving consumer engagement and sales.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, commented, "We are committed to making Noochies! a household name among pet owners. These strategic partnerships allow us to connect with our target audience more effectively, driving growth and shareholder value. The collaboration with influencers is a significant step towards achieving our goals."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Mitchell Scott"

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

