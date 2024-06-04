CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Announces Official Launch of Noochies! in Canada

Noochies! Freeze Dried Dog and Cat Snacks Now Available for Sale in Canada and the United States

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., has launched Noochies! Freeze Dried Dog and Cat Snacks for direct-to-consumer sales in Canada. Noochies! products are available for sale at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Key Takeaways

Noochies! Freeze Dried Dog and Cat Snacks, the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming, are now available for sale to customers across Canada .

. Noochies! features Bmmune®, a patent-pending nutritional yeast ingredient loaded with vitamins and amino acids and designed to exceed dogs and cats' protein requirements.

The launch of Noochies! in Canada will enable more partnerships with influencers and pet-focused communities.

will enable more partnerships with influencers and pet-focused communities. Further Foods previously engaged leading digital agency and performance marketing company Pilothouse to scale direct to consumer sales of Noochies! in the United States and will now be able to expand their marketing efforts into Canada .

Noochies! Freeze-Dried Dog Snacks and Cat Snacks are crafted using a patent-pending freeze drying process that ensures a premium, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly product. The treats are high in protein, fiber, B vitamins, and fermented ingredients to support pets' overall health. The foundational ingredient, Bmmune®, exceeds industry standards for protein and amino acids, making it a viable alternative to traditional animal-based ingredients.

The launch in Canada follows the successful introduction of Noochies! in the U.S. market, where the products received positive feedback for their nutritional benefits and sustainable production methods. CULT anticipates strong demand in Canada and is preparing to expand the Noochies! product line to include supplements and nutritionally complete food for dogs and cats in the coming months.

Joshua Errett, Founder of Noochies!, added, "Bringing Noochies! to Canada marks an exciting milestone. Our treats offer meaningful health benefits and align with the growing trend towards responsible pet ownership and sustainable food sources."

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT, commented, "Expanding Noochies! into the Canadian market is a significant step for CULT. This launch not only broadens our reach but also reinforces our commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. We believe Noochies! will resonate with Canadian pet owners who seek high-quality, ethical pet products."

Service Provider Engagement

The Company has engaged Triple Bull Consulting Inc. ("Triple Bull") to provide marketing and investor communications services for a term of four months (the "Term"). The Company has agreed to pay Triple Bull a monthly fee of $2,000 plus GST and a monthly content creation and distribution budget for the Term. The content creation and distribution budget for the first month is $18,000 and the budget for the remaining months of the Term will be determined monthly but will not exceed $18,000. The services will include content curation, distillation and distribution, analytics and web traffic tracking set up, market research and persona development, digital marketing campaign set up and management, monthly analytics reports and other related investor communication services. Triple Bull may conduct certain of these services on social media platforms. Triple Bull is a British Columbia company owned by Lisa McClain. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Triple Bull (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Triple Bull as compensation for its marketing and investor communications services.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Mitchell Scott"

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

