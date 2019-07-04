Culinarians from across Canada join forces for Indigenous Inter-band Games

MONTREAL, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - When 1,108 Indigenous teenagers from across Quebec and Labrador compete in the Indigenous Inter-band Games (Jeux Autochtones Inter-bandes) in Sept-Îles this week, Team Sodexo will be working behind the scenes to fuel the young athletes, volunteers and staff during the 10-day competition.

Sodexo has mobilized a team of 40 people from communities across the country, including members of the Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam Indigenous community in northeastern Quebec.

"The Inter-band Games gave us an opportunity to assemble a diversity of talent and backgrounds. We have experienced culinary managers from almost every province, who are working alongside new recruits from across Quebec," says Pierre-Henry Arsapin, Sodexo District Manager.

Planning the food and meal preparation involved logistics worthy of a gold medal. Two portable, mobile kitchens were trucked 1,202 kilometres from Toronto to Sept-Îles. Vast quantities of food were ordered and transported, including: 200 kilograms of eggs, 12,000 litres of yogurt, and 24,000 litres of juice. The amount of cheese alone (6,500 kilograms) weighs the equivalent of an adult elephant.

The Innu teens aged nine to 17 will gather from July 5 - 14 to compete in 25 events held on the north shore of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Organized by the Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam community, the Games are designed to be a unique celebration of sports, culture and friendship. More information about the Indigenous Inter-Band Games can be found at www.jaib.ca.

In addition to supporting sports and athletics, Sodexo also nurtures Indigenous business and entrepreneurship, working with 89 Indigenous suppliers and 23 Indigenous communities. Sodexo is Patron member of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and is an active Aboriginal Procurement Champion.

Sodexo in Canada

Sodexo has been delivering On-Site Services in Canada for over 40 years. Recognized as a strategic partner, Sodexo Canada is dedicated to providing Quality of Life Services for clients, their employees and visitors in the corporate, education, healthcare and energy and resources segments. These Quality of Life Services create healthy, safe, and efficient environments allowing individuals and organizations to grow and succeed. Delivering food and facilities management services for over 185 clients, Sodexo is a market leader in Canada in terms of revenue and consumers served and has been recognized as a top employer for the past six consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.

Sodexo in Canada

13,000 employees

100+ services

185+ clients

220+ sites

Follow us on Twitter @SodexoCanada

SOURCE Sodexo Canada

For further information: Media contact: Sophie Allard, sa@ahcom.ca, 514-808-9474

Related Links

http://www.sodexhoca.com

