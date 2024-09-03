Culina Domus Expands Provincial Reach with Strategic Partnership with Ali-Monde

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Culina Domus, a proudly Quebec-based culinary brand, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its journey from a small local product to a provincial favorite. Created by husband-and-wife team Jimmy and Victoria, Culina Domus has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Ali-Monde, a leading food distributor, to scale its presence across Quebec.

"Starting from our small beginnings in Quebec, we've always believed in the power of authentic, high-quality flavors," said Jimmy, co-founder of Culina Domus. "This partnership with Ali-Monde marks an important step in our mission to bring our versatile, Mediterranean-inspired drizzles to more households and restaurants across the province."

Culina Domus' all-in-one sauces, which can be used as dressings, marinades, or cooking enhancers, have quickly become a staple in local kitchens. With this new distribution agreement, these

products will be available in major retailers and specialty food stores throughout Quebec, making it easier for consumers to access the flavors they love.

"We're thrilled to work with Ali-Monde, a distributor that not only understands the Quebec market but also shares our dedication to quality and local success," added Victoria, co-founder of Culina Domus. "Our roots are here, and we're excited to see our products reach even more Quebecers."

The expansion through Ali-Monde is a testament to Culina Domus'

commitment to its Quebec heritage and its vision to make gourmet cooking accessible across the province. As the company grows, it remains dedicated to maintaining the high standards and authentic flavors that have earned it a loyal following.

About Culina Domus

Culina Domus is a Quebec-based culinary brand founded by husband-and-wife duo Jimmy and Victoria. Known for its Mediterranean-inspired all-in-one sauces, the company has grown from a small local product to a favorite across the province. Culina Domus

continues to innovate, offering versatile drizzles that make gourmet cooking easy and accessible.

About Ali-Monde

Ali-Monde is a leading food distributor in Quebec, offering a wide range of high-quality products and exceptional service. With a strong presence in the local market, Ali-Monde is dedicated to helping Quebec-based brands expand their reach and connect with more consumers.

https://www.facebook.com/culinadomusfoods?mibextid=ZbWKwL

https://www.instagram.com/culinadomus?igsh=empvdXF3MTA5MXlw

For more information, Jimmy Kargakos, Culina Domus Foods Inc, [email protected]