Cuisinart Adds Indoor Pizza Oven to their Collection of Innovative Home Cooking Appliances

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Cuisinart Canada, a leader in home cooking appliances and cookware, renowned for integrating state-of-the-art technology and award-winning quality into Canadian kitchens, proudly announces its entry into a new category with the launch of the Cuisinart® Indoor Pizza Oven, a countertop oven designed to redefine indoor cooking in Canada, making every pizza night an event to remember.

The Cuisinart® Indoor Pizza Oven is a must-have for those passionate about crafting artisanal pizzas right in the comfort of their kitchen. Cook authentic Neapolitan pizza in 5 minutes or less and explore other regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit-style, and New York-style pizzas, all customized with your favorite toppings. This countertop oven uses radiant heat to reach 700°F for a crispy crust and the rich, bubbling cheese Canadians adore. Engineered with active cooling technology, the oven is ideal for indoor use for any style of pizza, from homemade to frozen. The package includes a 12.5" heat-conducting pizza stone, a deep dish pan, and a pizza peel, ensuring a seamless pizza-making experience.

Availability & Pricing:

The Cuisinart® Indoor Pizza Oven (CPZ-120C) is available at a retail price of $699.99

Canadians can purchase it on Cuisinart.ca and through select retail partners nationwide.

Additional Features:

Versatile temperature settings from 350°F-700°F, catering to a variety of pizza styles.

Specially designed for indoor use with cutting-edge insulation technology.

A spacious 12.5" square pizza stone for crafting authentic 12" pizzas.

Intuitive controls complemented by an independent countdown timer.

A large viewing window and interior light for effortless monitoring.

An integrated cooking guide for those seeking culinary inspiration.

Power: 1800 Watts

Backed by a 3-year warranty, underscoring our commitment to quality.

About Cuisinart:

Founded in 1971 by Carl Sontheimer, Cuisinart revolutionized the culinary world with its pioneering food processor. Launched in 1973 in Chicago, it quickly gained endorsements from culinary icons. The Cuisinart brand offers various kitchen products, from air fryers and coffee makers to cookware and cutlery. Today, as a global culinary leader, Cuisinart continues to earn industry accolades and remains a top choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

