CTV, TSN, and RDS Announce Broadcast Details for Comprehensive Live Coverage of SUPER BOWL LV, February 7

– SUPER BOWL LV pre-game coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. ET on TSN and RDS; game day coverage begins at 12 noon ET on CTV –

– Sponsors for CTV's broadcast of SUPER BOWL LV are GMC Sierra and SkipTheDishes –

– CTV has sold out its initial advertising inventory for SUPER BOWL LV –

– The series premiere of new CTV Original series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT debuts - immediately following the conclusion of SUPER BOWL LV –

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - SUPER BOWL LV touches down on CTV on Sunday, Feb. 7 as the network announced today programming and sponsorship details for one of the most highly anticipated broadcast events of the year. CTV, TSN, and RDS are Canada's home for SUPER BOWL LV, kicking off Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl Champions as they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Airing live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, SUPER BOWL LV marks the first time in NFL history that a team has competed in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Comprehensive SUPER BOWL LV pre-game coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 7 at 12 noon ET on CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app, with additional coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on TSN and RDS (see complete list of SUPER BOWL LV programming on CTV/TSN below; details about RDS coverage are available here.)

Grammy® Award-winning and Diamond-certified Canadian superstar The Weeknd takes to the stage as the headline performer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, marking only the second time in history that a Canadian solo artist has headlined a Super Bowl halftime show.

Click here for full press release.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Rob Duffy, (w) 416.384.5717, (c) 416.802.3319, [email protected]; Natalie Cole, (w) 416.384.2140, (c) 416.580.7741, [email protected]; Hannah Carver, (w) 416.384.2022, (c) 905.351.2023, [email protected]