CTV News' Lisa LaFlamme Named Officer of the Order of Canada

"On behalf of everyone at Bell Media, I'd like to congratulate Lisa LaFlamme on this tremendous honour," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "Lisa is a true leader within our news division and the company as a whole, serving Canadians with professionalism and integrity while passionately working to help change lives through international humanitarian organizations."

"Lisa is a trailblazer for women in Canadian news broadcasting, and has continually demonstrated excellence in her work while tirelessly advocating for democracy in journalism and human rights in Canada and abroad," said Wendy Freeman, President, CTV News. "We are thrilled to see Lisa recognized for her outstanding achievements and contributions to journalism."

As Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME since 2011, LaFlamme leads the country's most-watched newscast and has cemented her role as the face of news in Canada while reporting on the most compelling and significant stories of our time.

As part of her passion for democracy in journalism, LaFlamme volunteers for Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) and has travelled with the organization to the Democratic Republic of Congo to mentor and train young journalists in Goma, in the heart of the conflict zone. LaFlamme has also championed a program with CTV News to identify eligible and deserving staff journalists to participate in JHR missions around the world, and serves as honorary co-chair of the annual JHR Night for Rights event.

