CTV News Delivers Historic Comprehensive Coverage of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, November 3

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - CTV News announced today broadcast details for its upcoming live 2020 U.S. election night special, THE AMERICAN ELECTION 2020. As U.S. citizens head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to determine their next President, CTV News follows every angle of the election results and its impact on Canada, with coverage beginning on CTV News Channel live at 7 p.m. ET and live on CTV beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Led by CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, THE AMERICAN ELECTION 2020 features a team of trusted panellists and experts delivering real-time updates, reports, reactions, and results throughout the evening.

Joining LaFlamme on CTV's election special are:

CTV News Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon , reporting live from U.S. President Donald Trump's headquarters

, reporting live from U.S. President headquarters CTV News Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan , reporting live from Vice President Joe Biden's headquarters

, reporting live from Vice President headquarters CTV News Los Angeles Bureau Chief Tom Walters and Correspondent Abby Kuhathasan, providing polling updates and reactions from key battleground states

and Correspondent Abby Kuhathasan, providing polling updates and reactions from key battleground states CTV News' National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina , providing comprehensive updates on voting trends, demographics, and the Electoral College

, providing comprehensive updates on voting trends, demographics, and the Electoral College POWER PLAY and QUESTION PERIOD host Evan Solomon , live from Ottawa to examine how the election results can impact the political landscape in Canada

, live from to examine how the election results can impact the political landscape in BLOOMBERG MARKETS host Amanda Lang , live from the BNN Bloomberg studio in Toronto to discuss the economic impact the election results could have on investors and Canadian business

