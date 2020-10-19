CTV Confirms New Round of Fall 2020 Premiere Dates

– Canada's #1 comedy YOUNG SHELDON returns Nov. 5, leading into the series premiere of anticipated new comedy series B POSITIVE –

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - CTV confirmed today additional November premiere dates for its Fall 2020 schedule, including the return of Canada's most-watched comedy YOUNG SHELDON, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Nov. 5. YOUNG SHELDON provides a strong lead-in for the premiere of new comedy series B POSITIVE (Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning Nov. 5), from award-winning executive producer, creator, and writer Chuck Lorre, and starring Canada's Emmy Award®-winning Thomas Middleditch and Tony Award®-winner Annaleigh Ashford.

New Fall 2020 Premiere Dates on CTV:

Below is a chronological listing of the newly confirmed CTV fall premiere dates. All programming is subject to change (all times ET; visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times). * = simulcast.

Thursday, Nov. 5

8 p.m. – YOUNG SHELDON (CTV*) – NEW SEASON

8:30 p.m. – B POSITIVE (CTV*) – NEW SERIES

Monday, Nov. 16

8:30 p.m. – BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA (CTV*) – NEW SEASON

9 p.m. – ALL RISE (CTV*) – NEW SEASON

Sunday, Nov. 22

8 p.m. – 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS® (CTV*) – NEW EVENT SPECIAL

Today's announcement follows previously announced premiere dates for CTV. For the complete list of dates, click here.

