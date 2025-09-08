CTV Announces Strong Slate of New and Returning Series, Solidifying Position as Canada's Leading Network

TheLede.ca

– New buzzed about series coming to CTV include the highly anticipated 9-1-1 spin-off, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE (Oct. 9), and BOSTON BLUE (Oct. 17), expanding the BLUE BLOODS universe –

– CTV Original series MASTERCHEF CANADA (Oct. 2) and THE TRAITORS CANADA (Oct. 21) return for new seasons –

– CTV's fall lineup reflects an incredible pedigree of some of the industry's biggest stars and TV hit makers, including Chris O'Donnell, Chuck Lorre, Donnie Wahlberg, Gordon Ramsay, Jane Lynch, Jerry Bruckheimer, Justin Hartley, Kaitlin Olson, Karine Vanasse, Kat Dennings, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Rob Lowe, Ryan Murphy, Ryan Seacrest, Shonda Rhimes, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tim Allen, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and more –

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - CTV announced today premiere dates for its fall 2025 lineup, bringing together a schedule packed with anticipated new series, CTV Originals, celebrated returning titles, can't-miss live sports and events, and the news to keep Canadians informed. All programming is available on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, with series also streaming next day on Crave.

Last fall, CTV was the most-watched station in primetime among the key A25-54 demo, and home to four of the Top 5 new fall shows. CTV's schedule also included the most-watched series and drama (9-1-1: LONE STAR), most-watched comedy (GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE), and most-watched Canadian program (THE TRAITORS CANADA) for A25-54.

New Series Coming to CTV

From acclaimed executive producer Ryan Murphy , the newest iteration of the "9-1-1" universe, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE ( Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Oct. 9 ) stars Chris O'Donnell , Jessica Capshaw , Kimberly Williams-Paisley , LeAnn Rimes , Hailey Kilgore , Michael Provost , Juani Feliz , and Hunter McVey .

, the newest iteration of the "9-1-1" universe, ( , beginning ) stars , , , , , , , and . A universe expansion of the long-running hit drama BLUE BLOODS, the compelling CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television-produced drama BOSTON BLUE ( Fridays at 10 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Oct. 17 ) sees Donnie Wahlberg reprise his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan , with Sonequa Martin-Green (STAR TREK: DISCOVERY) as detective Lena Silver .

( , beginning ) sees reprise his role as NYPD detective , with (STAR TREK: DISCOVERY) as detective . Hosted by Rob Lowe , the fourth season of popular quiz series THE FLOOR ( Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 24 , before moving to its regular timeslot Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET /PT ), sees contestants test their trivia knowledge in an attempt to gain control over the floor and take home a life-changing grand prize.

, the fourth season of popular quiz series ( , beginning , before moving to its regular timeslot ), sees contestants test their trivia knowledge in an attempt to gain control over the floor and take home a life-changing grand prize. Hosted by Jane Lynch , the rapid-fire quiz show CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK ( Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET /PT before moving to its regular timeslot, Mondays at 10 p.m. ET /PT, beginning Sept. 22 ) sees eight celebrities competing to win up to $1 million for a charity of their choice.

CTV Original Series

MASTERCHEF CANADA returns with new judges Mary Berg , Hugh Acheson , and Craig Wong , as a fresh batch of home cooks turn up the heat for a shot at kitchen glory. The competition kicks off with a special premiere that serves as the tantalizing appetizer ( Thursday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET /PT ), before settling into its regular Tuesday timeslot beginning Oct. 7 .

returns with new judges , , and , as a fresh batch of home cooks turn up the heat for a shot at kitchen glory. The competition kicks off with a special premiere that serves as the tantalizing appetizer ( at ), before settling into its regular timeslot beginning . Unleashing a fresh crop of Faithfuls and Traitors into the ultimate psychological showdown, THE TRAITORS CANADA (Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET /PT, beginning Oct. 21 ), kicks off its third season with unexpected twists courtesy of host Karine Vanasse , as the game of lies is bigger, bolder, and more cunning than ever!

Sports and Live Events

Coming off the most-consumed season on record in Canada for the NFL, Bell Media platforms remain the exclusive television broadcast partners of the NFL in Canada . Once again, CTV plays host to extensive coverage of the NFL regular season with MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ( 8 p.m. ET on CTV2 ; and Sept. 8 and Sept. 15 on CTV ), THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ( 8 p.m. ET on CTV2 ; and Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 on CTV ), and SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ( 8:30 p.m. ET on CTV ), as well as the NFL Playoffs and SUPER BOWL LX .

for the NFL, Bell Media platforms remain the exclusive television broadcast partners of the NFL in . Once again, CTV plays host to extensive coverage of the NFL regular season with ( on ; and and on ), ( on ; and and on ), and ( on ), as well as the NFL Playoffs and . The CFL continues on CTV, with seven regular season games airing exclusively Saturdays at 3 p.m. ET beginning Sept. 13 , alongside TSN. CTV also joins the CFL ON TSN to showcase two Grey Cup Playoff matchups, beginning Nov. 1 , and the networks combine to deliver Canada's biggest single-day sporting event – the 112th GREY CUP , live from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday , Nov . 16 .

at beginning , alongside TSN. CTV also joins the to showcase two Grey Cup Playoff matchups, beginning , and the networks combine to deliver biggest single-day sporting event – the , live from Princess Auto Stadium in on , . . CTV remains the destination for some of the season's must-see award shows, including country music's biggest nights with the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS ( Saturday, Sept. 13 ) and the 59th CMA AWARDS ( Wednesday, Nov. 19 ), as well as the 77th EMMY® AWARDS ( Sunday, Sept. 14 on CTV2), celebrating the best that television has to offer. Now in its 24th year, ETALK delivers extensive coverage of the world of entertainment weeknights at 7 p.m. ET /PT on CTV and streaming on Crave.

Source: Numeris, Fall 2024 (Sept. 16-Dec. 8, 2024), Conventional stations, final data. Program claims based on most frequent timeslot with minimum 3 telecasts.

